"Trying to work out who is a worse" — Piers Morgan compares David Beckham's son to Prince Harry while crediting their media attention to "parentage"

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly ignored his father, David Beckham, by sharing a birthday post for his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, on June 25, 2025. Brooklyn has reportedly been involved in a dispute with his family for some time. According to an exclusive Page Six report published on June 10, 2025, insiders claimed that the 26-year-old did not want to have any contact with his father.

Journalist and media personality Piers Morgan shared his reaction to this alleged snub through X (formerly Twitter) the same day. Piers added a link to a news piece published by Metro, which addressed Brooklyn’s latest post about Nelson. Morgan compared David Beckham’s son to Prince Harry and wrote:

“Trying to work out who is a worse, more entitled, spoiled brat son… this clown or Prince Harry? Neither of whom would ever warrant a single media mention if it wasn’t for their parentage.”

Trending

Piers Morgan's post (Image via X/@piersmorgan)

For Nelson Peltz’s birthday, Brooklyn posted an Instagram story that featured a picture of him and his father-in-law with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz. The caption of the story read:

“Happy Birthday Nelson x we love you ❤️”

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly did not post anything for David Beckham’s 50th birthday in May or for Father’s Day. However, the former English footballer expressed his love for his children through Instagram on the latter occasion. He wrote that being a father had been the “most important” and “favourite” job of his life. He also acknowledged how proud he was of all his children and referred to his wife Victoria by adding:

“Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father’s Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine..”

David Beckham finished off the post by tagging all his children, including Brooklyn.

David Beckham’s son is reportedly not talking to his family for some time

An exclusive report by Page Six on June 7, 2025, stated that Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were not on good terms with his family members. Insiders for the outlet claimed that it is because David Beckham’s son had reportedly developed a close relationship with Peltz’s parents.

Another source close to Nicola’s family told Page Six that the Bates Motel star tying the knot with Brooklyn reportedly created issues within the Beckham family. The insider mentioned that the only thing Nicola requested was for David and Victoria to support their relationship. However, another insider close to Brooklyn’s family told the outlet that the Beckhams were “committed” parents.

“Anyone who knows the Beckhams knows they are loving, committed, amazing parents,” they said.

Expand Tweet

Brooklyn Beckham was also not a part of David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations back in May. As per Page Six, he allegedly told his family members that he would feel “very uncomfortable” staying in the presence of Kim Turnbull, the then-girlfriend of his brother Romeo.

As per the outlet’s June 10 article, a source claimed that Brooklyn reportedly told his family that he did not want to maintain any kind of contact with them. Another insider claimed that David Beckham’s son had “no reason” to avoid contact with his brother, Cruz, and sister, Harper, despite having problems with the remaining family members.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have not addressed anything about the alleged snub from their side on any platform. According to People magazine, the duo exchanged vows back in 2022 after getting engaged two years prior.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More