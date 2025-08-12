  • home icon
  • "Must check into rehab": Candace Owens slams Brigitte Macron after viral report claiming Macrons hired private investigator to probe podcaster

"Must check into rehab": Candace Owens slams Brigitte Macron after viral report claiming Macrons hired private investigator to probe podcaster

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 12, 2025 16:11 GMT
&quot;Candace&quot; Hosted By Candace Owens - Source: Getty
Candace Owens responded to a new report alleging that the Macrons hired a private investigator (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens recently responded to reports that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, sought the help of a private investigator to gather more details about her. This latest update comes just weeks after the Macrons filed a lawsuit against Owens.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times on August 11, 2025. The outlet stated that the Macrons allegedly approached a Manhattan-based firm, Nardello & Co., which reportedly obtained details of Owens' past statements along with her political links.

On August 11, 2025, Candace Owens took to her official X handle to react to the Financial Times' report. The political commentator posted a screenshot of the outlet's coverage and wrote:

“I cannot believe my eyes. This is a literal head of state hiring investigators to look into a mother who podcasts from her basement. @EmmanuelMacron, your wife absolutely must check into rehab.”
The Macrons sued Owens on July 23, 2025, over a post she shared in March 2024 claiming that Brigitte was born a man. As per People magazine, the legal documents allege that Owens profited from and promoted her platform through her claims, ignoring evidence that could have proved her theory wrong.

The Financial Times reported that, apart from acquiring details about Candace’s career, the investigation also sought to identify the original source of the rumor that Brigitte Macron was a man. The investigation allegedly found that the claim was started by a Spanish blogger in 2017 and began trending in France around four years ago.

Owens reportedly learned about the rumor from former publication editor Xavier Poussard, who sent his translated work to her and other individuals.

Candace Owens responds to the new report in another statement

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron sued Candace Owens last month (Image via Getty)
Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron sued Candace Owens last month (Image via Getty)

The White Plains, New York native responded to the lawsuit filed by Emmanuel and Macron last month in her YouTube podcast. She described the Macrons as “disgusting” in her podcast episode, which aired a day after she was sued. Candace Owens added that she was prepared to fight against the lawsuit.

While the Financial Times reported that the Macrons allegedly hired a private investigator before suing Owens, the New York Post obtained a statement from the 36-year-old in response to the report.

Owens claimed that Brigitte is showing signs of mental illness, which she said “undermines” the office where Emmanuel has served for a long time. She added that everyone must pray for Emmanuel and, referring to Brigitte, alleged:

“Between lawyers, international PR teams, plus investigators, the couple is sending real money to quiet the paranoia of her past.”
Furthermore, Candace Owens claimed that Brigitte has a habit of “abusing Emmanuel” and putting the blame on Russia. She continued:

“The world recently watched as Brigitte physically assaulted Emmanuel, and the Elysees Palace at first denied the televised assault, blaming it on Russian disinformation.”

The Financial Times report has since been trending widely. However, as of this writing, neither the Macrons nor Nardello & Co. has responded to the details mentioned in the report.

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

