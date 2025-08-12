"Must check into rehab": Candace Owens slams Brigitte Macron after viral report claiming Macrons hired private investigator to probe podcaster

Candace Owens recently responded to reports that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, sought the help of a private investigator to gather more details about her. This latest update comes just weeks after the Macrons filed a lawsuit against Owens.The news was first reported by the Financial Times on August 11, 2025. The outlet stated that the Macrons allegedly approached a Manhattan-based firm, Nardello &amp; Co., which reportedly obtained details of Owens' past statements along with her political links.On August 11, 2025, Candace Owens took to her official X handle to react to the Financial Times' report. The political commentator posted a screenshot of the outlet's coverage and wrote:“I cannot believe my eyes. This is a literal head of state hiring investigators to look into a mother who podcasts from her basement. @EmmanuelMacron, your wife absolutely must check into rehab.”The Macrons sued Owens on July 23, 2025, over a post she shared in March 2024 claiming that Brigitte was born a man. As per People magazine, the legal documents allege that Owens profited from and promoted her platform through her claims, ignoring evidence that could have proved her theory wrong.The Financial Times reported that, apart from acquiring details about Candace’s career, the investigation also sought to identify the original source of the rumor that Brigitte Macron was a man. The investigation allegedly found that the claim was started by a Spanish blogger in 2017 and began trending in France around four years ago.Owens reportedly learned about the rumor from former publication editor Xavier Poussard, who sent his translated work to her and other individuals.Candace Owens responds to the new report in another statementEmmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron sued Candace Owens last month (Image via Getty)The White Plains, New York native responded to the lawsuit filed by Emmanuel and Macron last month in her YouTube podcast. She described the Macrons as “disgusting” in her podcast episode, which aired a day after she was sued. Candace Owens added that she was prepared to fight against the lawsuit.While the Financial Times reported that the Macrons allegedly hired a private investigator before suing Owens, the New York Post obtained a statement from the 36-year-old in response to the report.Owens claimed that Brigitte is showing signs of mental illness, which she said “undermines” the office where Emmanuel has served for a long time. She added that everyone must pray for Emmanuel and, referring to Brigitte, alleged:“Between lawyers, international PR teams, plus investigators, the couple is sending real money to quiet the paranoia of her past.”Furthermore, Candace Owens claimed that Brigitte has a habit of “abusing Emmanuel” and putting the blame on Russia. She continued:“The world recently watched as Brigitte physically assaulted Emmanuel, and the Elysees Palace at first denied the televised assault, blaming it on Russian disinformation.”The Financial Times report has since been trending widely. However, as of this writing, neither the Macrons nor Nardello &amp; Co. has responded to the details mentioned in the report.