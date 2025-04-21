Bill Maher disagrees with Charlie Kirk after latter calls "transgenderism" a "mental disorder" on Club Random podcast

Charlie Kirk recently appeared for an interview on the Club Random podcast hosted by Bill Maher on April 21, 2025. The conversation is now garnering a lot of attention on social media after Kirk claimed that being transgender was a mental disorder.

The discussion began as Maher questioned the political activist about certain things that would make people “hate him.” Kirk said in his response that Maher won’t agree with everyone’s accusations, adding that people think he is hateful, a bigot, and a xenophobe.

Bill Maher then asked Charlie Kirk to explain his words in a better way, and the latter replied:

“I mean, I believe that transgenderism is a mental disorder, as it was, you know, diagnosed in the…”

Maher asked Kirk if he believed people are sometimes born in the “wrong body.” Kirk disagreed with the same and then continued by addressing “transgenderism,” saying that people might only “think” they are born in the wrong body.

“I think people might think they are born in a different body. But I believe it to be a mental disorder, as most of clinicians did up until the last five or ten years.”

Bill Maher then disagreed with the statement, saying:

“Well, you know this is another one where the woke hates me. I mean, I did a whole thing on how I think, and we do disagree on this, by the way, because I do think there is such a thing as being born in the wrong body.”

Charlie Kirk had previously spoken up against transgenderism on another occasion

Charlie Kirk emphasized the ban of “trans-affirming” care (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The Arlington Heights, Illinois, native’s latest interview with Bill Maher has created headlines for everything that he said about “transgenderism.” He addressed the topic while speaking on The Charlie Kirk Show in April 2024.

In the conversation, Charlie Kirk questioned if being transgender was real and seemingly referred to transgenders by saying they need therapy. He also addressed how womanhood was being erased and continued:

“Acting as if XX chromosomes mean nothing, and some freak with XY chromosomes can suddenly become a woman. You gotta draw a line. Distinctions and order is what keeps civilization alive. Distinctions and order. And I hate to say this; it is women that are the ones that are pushing for this politically.”

Charlie said feminist organizations were not speaking up against transgenderism. He added that feminism refers to “hating men” and that it never intended to emphasize female rights.

The media personality also said “trans-affirming” care needs to be banned, and Donald Trump must pay attention to the same since it exists around the US. He alleged that Trump already teased the problem and that he intends to speak to Trump about it. Kirk also mentioned:

“I wanna try to get Donald Trump in a room for one hour. I’ll put it together. We’ll pay for it. I’ll get Doctor Miriam Grossman. I’ll get Abigail Shrier. I’ll get James Lindsay. I’ll get Erin Friday, and just for one hour, I think Donald Trump really needs to get to understand how graphic this is.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has not responded to Charlie Kirk’s demands.

