"We are losing western civilization": Candace Owens slams alleged "gaytriarchy," calls out Macron, Obama, Trudeau & more

Candace Owens recently voiced her belief about Western civilization, claiming that it is declining because "heterosexual" men are increasingly electing leaders who are "homosexual."

"I genuinely believe that we are losing Western Civilization because heterosexual men are routinely driven to follow and elect homosexual men," she tweeted on August 12.

Further in her tweet, Owens argued that patriarchy has been replaced by "gaytriarchy." Referencing modern political figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and former U.S. President Barack Obama, Owens claimed that we have been "positively infested" by these "theatre boys" leading countries and movements.

The American political commentator alarmed viewers by urging them never to fight for these politicians who wouldn't stand alongside their citizens during tough times.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife sue Candace Owens over controversial remarks

On July 23, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a 219-page lawsuit against Candace Owens. The legal action is based on Owens' repeated claims about Brigitte's gender, alleging she was born a male named Jean-Michel Trogneux, according to USA Today.

On March 12, 2024, Candace posted on X that she would "stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man."

The complaint states that since then, Owens has "used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money." Candace also released a multi-part series called Becoming Brigitte, where she discusses these claims further.

The complaint also alleges that Owens launched a "campaign of global humiliation" and engaged in "relentless bullying on a worldwide scale" to promote her "independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money."

"Owens disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers. And rather than engage with President and Mrs. Macron’s attempts to set the record straight, Owens mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base," the complaint added.

The filing further stated that Owens has promoted "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fiction," including claims that Brigitte was "born a male," "stole" another person's identity, and that she and her husband are "blood relatives committing incest."

The complaint also cited additional accusations made by Owens, including:

"President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program; and Mrs Macron and President Macron are committing forgery, fraud, and abuses of power to conceal these secrets."

These claims have caused the Macrons "tremendous damage," and every time they leave their home, they are aware that "countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications."

"It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust," the complaint added.

In response, Candace Owens, in the July 24 episode of Candace, claimed that the lawsuit is "littered with factual inaccuracies" and that the Macrons are trying to delegitimize her reporting by "smearing" her character.

Candace Owens' full commentary video is available on her self-titled YouTube channel.

