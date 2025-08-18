"You were off by $200M": Candace Owens calls out Jessica Reed Kraus for allegedly falsifying podcaster's net worth using "photoshopped image"

American political commentator and author Candace Owens has criticized writer and influencer Jessica Reed Kraus for allegedly falsifying the podcaster's net worth.On August 17, 2025, Candace Owens posted a series of Instagram stories directed at Jessica Reed Kraus. The political commentator noted that Kraus, better known by her Instagram handle @houseinhabit, had sent her readers a newsletter claiming that Owens has “200 million dollars worth of real estate in the world.”The podcaster then dismissed Kraus’s source as bogus:“She described my family wealth as ‘staggering’... What is staggering is that her source is a photoshopped image on X.”Candace Owens slams Jessica Reed Kraus on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)Owens also shared screenshots of what appeared to be an X post from Nathan Livingstone, known as The Milk Bar TV. Notably, a now-deleted video shared by The Milk Bar TV was seemingly the basis of Kraus's claim.In one of her Instagram stories, Owens wrote:“George and I have exactly one house and another property we are building on and plan to move to the next year after building is completed. So you were only off by like 200 million dollars worth of real estate.”Meanwhile, on August 13, 2025, The Milk Bar TV acknowledged in an X post that he had removed the video that he posted, “estimating” Candace Owens and her husband’s “net worth and real estate portfolio.”According to Celebrity Net Worth, Owens reportedly has a net worth of $5 million. People report that she has been married to George Farmer since 2019. Farmer is a British businessman and the former CEO of Parler. Meanwhile, his father is Lord Michael Farmer, the founder of British trading conglomerate Metal &amp; Commodity Company Ltd.Candace Owens claims Jessica Reed Kraus’ newsletter about her net worth is “completely fictionalized”On August 17, Owens used her Instagram stories to take another jab at Jessica Reed Kraus for sharing a false newsletter about her net worth. The social media personality wrote:“I am concerned that at no point, during the writing, editing, and publishing phase did @houseinhabit pause and think, ‘man, this actually sounds completely fictionalized’.”Candace Owens on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)The following day, August 18, 2025, Jessica Reed Kraus took to her Instagram stories, writing:“As for the talking heads… I encourage you to do your own research.”Kraus also seemingly mocked Owens’ in-laws, saying they weren’t “worth 200 million.” Additionally, the writer slammed Owens for selling t-shirts linked to her lawsuit with the Macrons.According to Time, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, sued Owens over claims that Brigitte was born male. The complaint alleged that Owens profited from her defamatory claims. Furthermore, she reportedly sold merchandise of a shirt displaying Brigitte on a fake TIME magazine “Man of the Year” cover.Meanwhile, per Celebrity Net Worth, Candace Owens was born on April 29, 1989, in Stamford, Connecticut, and raised by her grandparents. She attended Stamford High School and later enrolled at the University of Rhode Island as a journalism major. In 2015, she launched her online presence as CEO of the marketing agency Degree180. In the following years, she quickly became a prominent figure for her political views.