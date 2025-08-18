  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "You were off by $200M": Candace Owens calls out Jessica Reed Kraus for allegedly falsifying podcaster's net worth using "photoshopped image"

"You were off by $200M": Candace Owens calls out Jessica Reed Kraus for allegedly falsifying podcaster's net worth using "photoshopped image"

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Aug 18, 2025 09:12 GMT
Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC - Source: Getty
Candace Owens at Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC - Source: Getty

American political commentator and author Candace Owens has criticized writer and influencer Jessica Reed Kraus for allegedly falsifying the podcaster's net worth.

Ad

On August 17, 2025, Candace Owens posted a series of Instagram stories directed at Jessica Reed Kraus. The political commentator noted that Kraus, better known by her Instagram handle @houseinhabit, had sent her readers a newsletter claiming that Owens has “200 million dollars worth of real estate in the world.”

The podcaster then dismissed Kraus’s source as bogus:

“She described my family wealth as ‘staggering’... What is staggering is that her source is a photoshopped image on X.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Candace Owens slams Jessica Reed Kraus on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)
Candace Owens slams Jessica Reed Kraus on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)

Owens also shared screenshots of what appeared to be an X post from Nathan Livingstone, known as The Milk Bar TV. Notably, a now-deleted video shared by The Milk Bar TV was seemingly the basis of Kraus's claim.

Ad

In one of her Instagram stories, Owens wrote:

“George and I have exactly one house and another property we are building on and plan to move to the next year after building is completed. So you were only off by like 200 million dollars worth of real estate.”

Meanwhile, on August 13, 2025, The Milk Bar TV acknowledged in an X post that he had removed the video that he posted, “estimating” Candace Owens and her husband’s “net worth and real estate portfolio.”

Ad
Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Owens reportedly has a net worth of $5 million. People report that she has been married to George Farmer since 2019. Farmer is a British businessman and the former CEO of Parler. Meanwhile, his father is Lord Michael Farmer, the founder of British trading conglomerate Metal & Commodity Company Ltd.

Candace Owens claims Jessica Reed Kraus’ newsletter about her net worth is “completely fictionalized”

On August 17, Owens used her Instagram stories to take another jab at Jessica Reed Kraus for sharing a false newsletter about her net worth. The social media personality wrote:

Ad
“I am concerned that at no point, during the writing, editing, and publishing phase did @houseinhabit pause and think, ‘man, this actually sounds completely fictionalized’.”
Candace Owens on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)
Candace Owens on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)

The following day, August 18, 2025, Jessica Reed Kraus took to her Instagram stories, writing:

Ad
“As for the talking heads… I encourage you to do your own research.”

Kraus also seemingly mocked Owens’ in-laws, saying they weren’t “worth 200 million.” Additionally, the writer slammed Owens for selling t-shirts linked to her lawsuit with the Macrons.

According to Time, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, sued Owens over claims that Brigitte was born male. The complaint alleged that Owens profited from her defamatory claims. Furthermore, she reportedly sold merchandise of a shirt displaying Brigitte on a fake TIME magazine “Man of the Year” cover.

Ad

Meanwhile, per Celebrity Net Worth, Candace Owens was born on April 29, 1989, in Stamford, Connecticut, and raised by her grandparents. She attended Stamford High School and later enrolled at the University of Rhode Island as a journalism major. In 2015, she launched her online presence as CEO of the marketing agency Degree180. In the following years, she quickly became a prominent figure for her political views.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications