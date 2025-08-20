Zack Peter & Billy Bush highlight Taylor Swift’s "deafening" silence in Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni clash, say she "never once backed" Blake

Taylor Swift's name had been dragged into the legal tussle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Earlier, Baldoni's team made allegations that Lively used her friendship with Swift to pressure him into allowing Lively's rewrites for It Ends With Us. The complaint was, however, dismissed later.

Many reports on the internet have been surfacing about the alleged strained relationship between Swift and Lively. Now, podcasters Billy Bush and Zack Peter, who have been covering the Lively-Baldoni legal battle, sat down together to discuss the issue.

In the August 18 episode of Hot Mics with Billy Bush, the two discussed various aspects of the lawsuit, including Lively and Swift's relationship. Billy Bush also shared the clip of their conversation on X and wrote:

"If Justin Baldoni had truly been inappropriate, Blake Lively would have told Taylor Swift and Taylor would support her. Taylor’s silence is deafening."

Earlier, the judge allowed Swift and Lively's texts to be handed over to Baldoni after the It Ends With Us director issued a subpoena to the Cruel Summer singer. However, Baldoni's team later dropped the subpoena. In the August 18 podcast, Zack Peter suggested why Swift and Lively "didn't want" the text messages to come out.

"There's a reason they were both fighting it. I mean, I'm pretty sure there's, you know, a number of things Taylor wants to protect, and Blake was one of the closest people she had in her life because she's the godmother to Blake's kids, right?" Peter added.

Zack Peter further questions the pop stars' "silence" on Lively's lawsuit. He added that Swift never "backed" Lively since the beginning of her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

"I think just Taylor Swift's silence alone right now in all of this, from the beginning, from the initial drop of the New York Times article and the CRD complaint, Taylor never once backed Blake," Zack Peter said.

Zack Peter says Blake Lively would have told Taylor Swift if anything happened on set

In his conversation with Billy Bush, Zack Peter stated that Swift was "around" and "involved" in the production of It Ends With Us, noting that her music served as the theme song and she had met Baldoni. He also noted that Swift "saw" the casting tape of Isabella.

Emphasizing the alleged "influence" of the Grammy-winning singer on the movie, Peter said that Blake Lively would have shared with her friend if anything had happened on the set.

"Taylor did have some sort of influence over the film. And you know, if anything happened, Blake would have absolutely told Taylor and disclosed that to her. So, I think there's a lack of that disclosure to Taylor."

Peter went on to say that the Karma artist might have known that Lively "blew the situation out of proportion and hence didn't 'support' her. While taking a shot at Jenny Slate, Isabella, and Brandon Sklenar, who extended their support to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Peter said that Swift has not been "enamored" by Lively and Reynolds.

"Taylor Swift has not been enamored by them with dinners and planes and, you know, red carpets for Deadpool and Wolverine. Like, Taylor Swift doesn't need Blake Lively. So, if Taylor Swift is not standing by Blake Lively when they're good friends, you know, there's a reason for that," Zack Peter said.

According to a May 2025 report from People, Lively and Swift's friendship was "halted." However, neither the pop star nor the actress has commented on their friendship.

