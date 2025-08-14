"So that you don't have to": Zack Peter reviews Meghan Markle's $90 wine, claims it's "not worth the money"

Podcaster Zack Peter shared his candid thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest release from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, a $90 bottle of 2024 Napa Valley Rosé. On August 14, 2025, Peter posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) giving what he called an “honest review” of the wine.Explaining why he decided to try it, Peter admitted his choice might stir backlash but said he wanted to test it so others would not have to.&quot;I know you’re gonna cancel me and you’re gonna hate me and whatever, but I did it for the plot. I did it for the content. I did it for you, ultimately, okay? I bought Meghan Markle’s wine so that you don’t have to,&quot; he said.According to People magazine, the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle venture released the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé on August 5, 2025. Markle had teased the launch the day before, on her 44th birthday, telling followers it was &quot;coming soon.&quot;In his video, before tasting the wine, Peter acknowledged that his verdict could divide opinions. He added that he knew how many of his followers might not “like him” for saying that he liked the wine. Nonetheless, he decided to taste and review the productHowever, after taking a sip, Zack Peter described the wine as drinkable but unremarkable.&quot;You’re gonna hate me, but it’s not bad. I wouldn’t say it’s the best rosé I’ve ever had, but it’s not bad. It’s not overly sweet. It’s not overly fragrant. It’s fine. Like it’s literally fine,&quot; he remarked.While Peter admitted the flavor was decent, his main criticism was the price.&quot;I don't think it's worth the money. I would rather, you know, just spend a couple more bucks and get a bottle of Casamigos,&quot; he said.Zack Peter reviews Meghan Markle’s 2024 Napa Valley RoséMeghan Markle (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned video, Zack Peter shared his candid thoughts on Meghan Markle’s 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.As he unboxed the product, Peter detailed that the $90 set included three bottles, priced at $30 each. The label described the drink as a “delicately balanced rosé with soft notes of stone fruit” with a “gentle minerality and a lasting finish.”Before tasting the wine, Zack Peter also commented on the packaging. He added that the bottle was wrapped in a &quot;tissue paper with a Tommy Bahama sticker on it,&quot; which was &quot;cute.&quot;As he examined the wine’s color, Peter admitted that he liked the color. He further detailed that the color was &quot;a very light pink blush.&quot;&quot;I don’t like dark rosés. I don’t like sweet rosés. This one’s very… It’s very light. I like a blush rosé. I’m already afraid I’m gonna like it,” he saidOnce he poured the wine, he noted that the aroma was also “very fresh” and “very summery.&quot; After taking a sip, he said he could detect the mineral tones but not the stone fruit. He then humorously questioned what “stone fruit” even meant, joking about whether it was “fruit you throw at people on stage.”Zack Peter described the label as “very basic.” While he felt the wine lacked the promised “lasting finish,” he suggested it might be worth buying “for the novelty.” However, he reiterated that the price point for Meghan Markle’s new launch was not justified.&quot;I don't think it's worth $30. I don't think buying three bottles for $90 plus shipping and handling, I wouldn't say it's worth the money unless you're a fan of Meghan Markle's. Because I mean, you can honestly get something like this for like 14 bucks at Whole Foods,&quot; Zack Peter explained.Despite this, he confirmed he would finish the wine, further rating the product as &quot;maybe a B&quot;, adding that “it’s fine.&quot;More about Meghan Markle’s 2024 Napa Valley RoséMeghan Markle (Image via Getty Images)According to a Vogue report dated August 6, 2025, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, first announced the launch of its 2024 Napa Valley Rosé on June 20. The wine went on sale at AsEver.com 11 days later and sold out in under an hour. A second release on August 5 also resulted in the product being out of stock.The report further noted that while the exact quantity released was unknown, Markle’s enduring public profile likely fueled the rapid sell-outs.To give the wine an unbiased assessment, Vogue cited the opinion of Jordan Salcito, an award-winning sommelier who had overseen wine programs at Eleven Madison Park and Momofuku.&quot;I approached it exactly as I would any other bottle: with curiosity, attention, and the analytical framework I’ve used to understand thousands of wines throughout my career,&quot; she tells Vogue.Assessing the appearance of the rosé, Salcito noted:&quot;This isn’t the pale, whisper-thin pink of so many celebrity rosés… Instead, we’re looking at a gorgeous, substantial pink with a dark rose-colored center that transitions to a pale rim.&quot;Salcito also added that the viscosity of the wine caught her attention, with “medium-plus weight in the glass” suggesting ripe grapes and a focus on flavor over speed to market.In taste, she described “ripe strawberries,” “juicy watermelon,” and “pink grapefruit,” lifted by subtle river stone minerality. Herbal notes of thyme and oregano were also present with hints of pink peppercorn that added delicate spice.In Salcito’s opinion, the rosé was not revolutionary, but “genuinely well-made”. It was a wine first and a celebrity product second, ideal for summer.In other news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently renewed their deal with Netflix.