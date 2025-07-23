When does Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's $100M Netflix deal get over? Duke and Duchess of Sussex's contract will reportedly not be renewed

An exclusive report by The Sun, dated July 22, suggested that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reported $100 with Netflix would not be renewed after it expires in September 2025. According to The Sun, both Markle and Harry, as well as Netflix, had decided to avoid making a public announcement about the matter.According to reports by People, the couple had signed the contract with Netflix back in 2020. An insider told The Sun that there was no animosity on either side. The source further added:&quot;The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they've got all they can from the couple. Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair.&quot;The source additionally stated:&quot;They're not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.&quot;The inside further told the outlet that the executives at Netflix realised that Meghan Markle's brand, As Ever, had become a priority for her. Meanwhile, they didn't want to be given less importance. The insider further spoke about the impact of this apparent decision on Prince Harry.According to the source, this could be a &quot;blow&quot; and a &quot;huge loss of revenue.&quot; As of now, no comments have been officially made by either Meghan Markle or Prince Harry on this matter. People noted that this non-renewal of the deal did not mean that there could be no further collaborations between the couple and the streaming platform.The outlet clarified that no renewal of the current deal would mean that they would not collaborate based on the apparent $100 million contract. According to The Sun, this reported decision had come after 500K people watched Prince Harry's project, Polo.The Sun further added that a source revealed that Paramount+ was eager to work with the couple. The Sussexes, too, apparently were up for it in case there were suitable projects. Meanwhile, Netflix had also entered into a deal with King Charles and Idris Elba for a documentary.The deal allowed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to make docuseries and content on streaming platformsMeghan Markle and Prince Harry signed the contract with Netflix back in September 2020, according to reports by The New York Times. It was then reported that the deal would allow the couple to make content suiting their taste on the streaming platform.They could reportedly make docuseries, documentaries, feature films, and scripted shows for the audience on Netflix. While they could work on making the shows, Markle confirmed that she had no plans of getting back to acting. Just Jared then reported a statement by the couple that read:&quot;Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the time, the amount that the couple would get from Netflix was not revealed to the public.According to a May article by Harper's Bazaar, the couple had created five shows in the five years since the deal was signed. One of the shows, titled Harry &amp; Meghan, released in 2022, also became the biggest debut for a Netflix documentary.In December 2022, Live to Lead was released, a project reportedly executive-produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In August 2023, fans experienced a third docuseries, Heart of Invictus, in which Harry was an executive producer. In December 2024, Polo was released, which again involved Harry as an executive producer.Finally, in March 2025, With Love, Meghan was dropped, in which Meghan was both the host asked well as the executive producer. The second season of this show was scheduled to be released this fall.Netflix is involved in Meghan Markle's brand As EverPeople reports suggested that Netflix had been one of the partners in Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand. The brand sells multiple items, including honey, crepe mix, spreads, teas, cookie mix, and wine. The outlet further reported a statement given by Netflix's CEO, Ted Sarandos, in March about this partnership. Sarandos said:&quot;We're a passive partner in Meghan's company, and it's a big discovery model for us right now.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany of the brand's items were featured on With Love, Meghan. According to the outlet, Chrissy Teigen would be the first guest of Meghan Markle for the second season of the show, which will soon be released.According to People, Netflix had been stepping away from such multi-project deals. The outlet reported that a similar situation happened with ex-President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company. Additional details about the numbers involved weren't revealed.