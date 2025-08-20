Perez Hilton speaks about his "final plea" against Blake Lively's subpoena, calls Judge Liman actress's "lap dog" & "corrupt in her pocket"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently spoke about his “final plea” against the subpoena that he received from It Ends With Us actress Blake Lively. On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the media personality shared a video on YouTube and confirmed that he has filed a new motion in Nevada while “trying to angle” for a move to New York.

In the video, Perez Hilton noted that Las Vegas is listed as the place of compliance in the subpoena motion of Blake Lively. This means that if the media personality has any issues regarding this, including compelling or quashing, they must do it in Las Vegas, according to the law.

The 47-year-old blogger discussed in the video that Lively has, however, argued with Judge Lewis J. Liman of New York to bring the case under his jurisdiction. Perez Hilton explained:

“Because I defensively filed a motion for a protective order in his court in the Southern District of New York that automatically I subjected myself to his jurisdiction. Hell no. Hard no. However, her lap dog, Liman, who I think is biased, bought, corrupt in her pocket, did not make it easy for me.”

Perez Hilton further discussed in the video that Judge Liman has sided with Blake Lively, giving her the “right” to argue by asking to surrender jurisdiction to the Southern District of New York. The American media personality complained that his objections and requests for “extra time or a pause” were repeatedly denied by Liman.

Perez Hilton says his new filing against Blake Lively’s subpoena is “valid and true”

The media personality in his new video discussed that he has filed a new motion against Blake Lively’s opposition to his motion to quash the subpoena, as well as her cross-motion to compel. Hilton also argued that his new motion is valid.

“I double checked, triple checked, cross-referenced and made sure that everything in my reply in support of my motion to quash and opposition to the cross motion is real. There is no ghost law. There is no hallucination. Everything is valid and true.”

This comes after Perez Hilton filed court documents pleading for a protective order against Lively on July 29, 2025. According to US Weekly, the 37-year-old American actress fired off subpoenas against several content creators and demanded information to prove her alleged point that they may have worked with Justin Baldoni to run a smear campaign about her.

Hilton also quoted his new motion in the video:

“This court is asked to enforce a sweeping subpoena against a non-party Nevada resident and journalist. I have no stake in the underlying litigation between Miss Lively and the Wayfarer defendants, nor have I ever received compensation from Wayfarer or any affiliated party.”

Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr., in his July motion, also reportedly opposed her request to turn over private communications, saying,

“I am a journalist, content creator, and media commentator doing my job and exercising my legally protected rights.”

For the unversed, Blake Lively, in December 2024, filed a s*xual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. The actress is alleging that he hired a crisis PR team to smear her in retaliation. Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni has denied her claims.

