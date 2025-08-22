What did Lil Tay say about Diddy in latest Instagram post? Perez Hilton slams influencer’s allegedly “gross” baby oil joke

Influencer Lil Tay is facing significant backlash for her Instagram posts about Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs, making light of his serious allegations and convictions. The 18-year-old's content, which revolved around baby oil jokes, has been widely criticized as inappropriate and offensive by many, including celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.On August 20, Lil Tay (born Claire Eileen Qi Hope) posted a video on her Instagram feed in which she held two bottles of baby oil while a still image of Diddy licking his lips appeared in the background. She lip-synced The Police's Every Breath You Take in the clip, which displayed the text &quot;Coming soon...&quot; over the video. The caption read, &quot;Should I do it?The next day, on August 21, she uploaded another post where she lip-synced to audio saying, &quot;Everybody know ain't no party like a Diddy party,&quot; cutting to a scene showing around a dozen bottles of baby oil. She continued the bit on her Instagram Stories, offering $500 to anyone who could correctly guess the number of bottles she showed.Her most recent post, uploaded on August 22, displays another video of Lil Tay holding up two bottles of baby oil and lip-syncing to an audio of Combs saying, &quot;Hennessy! Come out and play!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCelebrity blogger Perez Hilton was among those who openly condemned Lil Tay's posts. On his blog, he called the jokes &quot;disturbing&quot; and &quot;gross,&quot; particularly because they appeared to promote her O*lyFans content. Hilton wrote:&quot;Diddy was on trial for charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering — and while he was only found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, the allegations that came out of the case were deeply disturbing. Joking about it — especially in the context of seemingly promoting an OnlyFans video — is so gross!&quot;Lil Tay faces backlash for Diddy-themed posts amid legal contextThe backlash against Lil Tay is related to Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs' recent legal issues. The 55-year-old rapper's troubles began in September 2024 when he was arrested and indicted on s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, to which he had pleaded not guilty. In July 2025, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking.During the trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that included testimonies from multiple witnesses, among them was Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. She testified that Diddy would frequently use a significant amount of baby oil and other lubricants at his &quot;freak-off&quot; parties.The FBI also conducted several raids on Combs' properties, where they recovered hundreds of bottles of baby oil lubricants placed in similar locations. These discoveries became a central part of the prosecution's case.This is not the first time Lil Tay has stirred controversy. Earlier in August, she received backlash for posting a video attacking women over the age of 25 who work 9-to-5 jobs, calling them &quot;failures,&quot; and encouraging them to start O*lyFans instead.