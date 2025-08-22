  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • What did Lil Tay say about Diddy in latest Instagram post? Perez Hilton slams influencer’s allegedly “gross” baby oil joke

What did Lil Tay say about Diddy in latest Instagram post? Perez Hilton slams influencer’s allegedly “gross” baby oil joke

By Diana George
Published Aug 22, 2025 09:32 GMT
Lil Tay and Diddy (Image via Instagram/@liltay and Getty)
Lil Tay and Diddy (Image via Instagram/@liltay and Getty)

Influencer Lil Tay is facing significant backlash for her Instagram posts about Sean "Diddy" Combs, making light of his serious allegations and convictions. The 18-year-old's content, which revolved around baby oil jokes, has been widely criticized as inappropriate and offensive by many, including celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

Ad

On August 20, Lil Tay (born Claire Eileen Qi Hope) posted a video on her Instagram feed in which she held two bottles of baby oil while a still image of Diddy licking his lips appeared in the background. She lip-synced The Police's Every Breath You Take in the clip, which displayed the text "Coming soon..." over the video. The caption read, "Should I do it?

The next day, on August 21, she uploaded another post where she lip-synced to audio saying, "Everybody know ain't no party like a Diddy party," cutting to a scene showing around a dozen bottles of baby oil. She continued the bit on her Instagram Stories, offering $500 to anyone who could correctly guess the number of bottles she showed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her most recent post, uploaded on August 22, displays another video of Lil Tay holding up two bottles of baby oil and lip-syncing to an audio of Combs saying, "Hennessy! Come out and play!"

Ad

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was among those who openly condemned Lil Tay's posts. On his blog, he called the jokes "disturbing" and "gross," particularly because they appeared to promote her O*lyFans content. Hilton wrote:

"Diddy was on trial for charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering — and while he was only found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, the allegations that came out of the case were deeply disturbing. Joking about it — especially in the context of seemingly promoting an OnlyFans video — is so gross!"
Ad

Lil Tay faces backlash for Diddy-themed posts amid legal context

The backlash against Lil Tay is related to Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent legal issues. The 55-year-old rapper's troubles began in September 2024 when he was arrested and indicted on s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, to which he had pleaded not guilty. In July 2025, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking.

Ad

During the trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that included testimonies from multiple witnesses, among them was Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. She testified that Diddy would frequently use a significant amount of baby oil and other lubricants at his "freak-off" parties.

The FBI also conducted several raids on Combs' properties, where they recovered hundreds of bottles of baby oil lubricants placed in similar locations. These discoveries became a central part of the prosecution's case.

Ad

This is not the first time Lil Tay has stirred controversy. Earlier in August, she received backlash for posting a video attacking women over the age of 25 who work 9-to-5 jobs, calling them "failures," and encouraging them to start O*lyFans instead.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications