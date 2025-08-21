Diddy's bid for acquittal remains in limbo as prosecutors push back, citing male escorts transported across state lines 

Over a month after Diddy's conviction on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution and violating the Mann Act, the rapper's bid for acquittal remains in limbo as federal prosecutors urged a judge to &quot;swifty reject&quot; his plea.In a filing dated July 30, 2025, Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs' legal team asked a judge to either throw out the rapper's guilty verdicts on prostitution-related charges or grant him a new trial. The rapper's legal team cited that a conviction like Combs' was without precedent, stating:“This conviction stands alone, but it shouldn’t stand at all.&quot;Additionally, Sean Combs' lawyers argued that his felony convictions were a misapplication of the federal Mann Act. They mentioned that the rapper &quot;is the only person ever convicted of violating the statute for conduct anything like this&quot;, as per their knowledge.News of Sean Combs' lawsuit verdict (Image via X/ @ArtOfDialogue_)However, in a recent turn of events, prosecutors argued that Diddy was the mastermind behind s*xual events involving his two ex-girlfriends between 2008 and 2024. These acts involved hiring male s*x workers who were also required to cross multiple state lines sometimes.Stating that the &quot;evidence supporting the defendant’s guilt was overwhelming,” prosecutors upheld the jury's decision and refuted the defense's claims concerning the consensual nature of the acts or protecting them as 'amateur p*rnography.'&quot;Don’t react off of emotion&quot; - Diddy's son King Combs shares the advice his father gave him from prisonShortly before Diddy's conviction, his son King Combs released an EP executive-produced by Kanye West called Never Stop. The lyrics of some of his tracks were speculated to hint at his feelings following Sean Combs' lawsuit.During an interview with Billboard dated August 1, 2025, King Combs, whose real name is Christian Casey &quot;King&quot; Combs, reflected on how his father's conviction on two charges and acquittal on charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering has impacted his life.Sean Combs' son shared that his family needed to spread love and stay positive amid the truth getting out. He added that he hoped their family could move past the negative stuff with love and good vibes. Moreover, King Combs talked about going to meet his father after his conviction, citing that &quot;it wasn't in the ideal place.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReflecting on meeting Diddy in person following his conviction, King Combs shared what advice the Last Night rapper gave him, stating:&quot;It was really just to be positive and not let everything that’s going on get to me. And, you know, don’t react off of emotion. Just be me and do what’s true to myself.Furthermore, King Combs answered a question about whether he thought Diddy and his Bad Boy brand would bounce back from the lawsuit and what ensued. Commenting on the same, King Combs said:&quot;Yeah, for sure. We're definitely gonna keep going. Like, I said, 'Never Stop.' We can't stop, won't stop, and we're going to just continue to spread love and hopefully receive that back.&quot;In other news, Diddy's sentencing date is scheduled for October 3, 2025. Following Sean Combs' legal team's demand for a new trial or acquittal of charges, prosecutors recently refuted the defense's request for leniency, seeking a prison sentence for the rapper spanning several years.