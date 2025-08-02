  • home icon
  Diddy's son King Combs says Kanye West reached out to him during "the worst times" in his life before they collaborated on a five-song EP

Diddy's son King Combs says Kanye West reached out to him during "the worst times" in his life before they collaborated on a five-song EP

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 02, 2025 11:29 GMT
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show - Source: Getty
Diddy's son King Combs opens up about Kanye reaching out to him (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Almost a month after Sean "Diddy" Combs' conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, the rapper's son, King Combs, spoke to Billboard about the publicized trial and Kanye West's support during tough times.

While discussing his seven-song EP, Never Stop, which is executive produced by Kanye West, King Combs, whose real name is Christian, gave Ye a shoutout, stating:

"He reached out to me during a time where, you know, a lot was going on, probably the worst times in my life. And he reached out to lend support and we talked about a Sean John collab."
King Combs added that many people are unaware that his EP was originally going to feature a Sean John collab. While discussing it with Ye, the rapper expressed interest in doing a five-song EP with King. Recalling his response, King Combs said:

"I was like, 'Yo, it’s no brainer, of course.” And we just made it happen."
One of the tracks, titled Lonely Roads, features vocals from Kanye's daughter, North West. During his Billboard interview, King Combs revealed it was Ye's idea to have North West on the track. He shared that the 12-year-old was in the warehouse studio one day and was eager to hop on a track, which "came out dope."

Additionally, Christian Combs addressed one of the lines from his track PEOPLE LIKE ME, which states, "When they needed our help, they didn’t have to ask for it.” When asked if he felt he and his family were betrayed by certain people during his father Diddy's trial, King Combs said:

"I wouldn’t say betrayed, but you know, Ye definitely showed love and showed support when it was needed. And it definitely was a little quiet out there, but I wouldn’t say betrayed."

King Combs opens up on the impact of Diddy's sentencing on his siblings, meeting his father, and more

In addition to talking about his recent EP and collaborating with Kanye West, King Combs also shared how he and his siblings plan to move forward with their lives once Diddy's sentencing is finalized.

After being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy awaits sentencing, which has been scheduled for October 3, 2025.

Commenting on how his father's sentencing will impact the family, King Combs said they will move "forward with positive vibes, love." He said that while his tape just dropped, he has videos coming in, while his sisters, D'Lila and Jessie, have a clothing line coming out.

"My brother Quincy’s into acting, Justin business. My little sister Chance, she’s in college right now, going to NYU. Baby Love is growing up. So, yeah, just, you know, continuing to live life and just bring positive vibes to the world. I think that’s just the main focus." Christian added.
King Combs also mentioned that he had a chance to see his father recently, even though "it wasn't in the ideal place." He said that he dapped Diddy and shared his father's advice, reflecting on his "Pick a Side" perspective against the narrative that had been set for the currently imprisoned rapper, stating:

"It was really just to be positive and not let everything that’s going on get to me. And, you know, don’t react off of emotion. Just be me and do what’s true to myself."
King Combs also expressed confidence in Diddy's brand and Bad Boy Records making a comeback after the rapper became embroiled in a s*x trafficking and racketeering trial. Christian said that he and his father are going to continue spreading love and hope that they receive it in return.

Edited by Shubham Soni
