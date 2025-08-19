Dave Blunts denies beefing with 50 Cent but plans to drop an explicit diss track about Daphne Joy's alleged relationship with Diddy 

Rapper Dave Blunts denied having a real feud with 50 Cent, calling their exchanges &quot;not serious,&quot; even though he plans to release a diss track about Daphne Joy's rumored link to Diddy.Joy, the mother of 50 Cent's son, is believed by some to be the woman known as &quot;Jane&quot; in Diddy's s*x trafficking trial, but this has not been confirmed. On August 18, 2025, Blunts joined DJ Akademiks on his Rumble livestream via a phone call, where they discussed Blunts' upcoming diss track targeting 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson. When Akademiks asked Blunts why he was &quot;beefing&quot; with Jackson, the rapper responded that he didn't see the situation as a beef, adding:&quot;I don't really see it as beef, I just see it as two n***as talking s**t. Beef, I see it as like street s**t. I don't think it's going to get to that...It's not serious. Like I said, it's two n***as talking s**t.&quot;However, Dave Blunts added that he planned to release his diss track targeting Jackson this Friday (August 22), where he references Daphne Joy's alleged association with Diddy. For context, Diddy and Curtis Jackson have been longtime rivals, with the latter continuously trolling the former amid his recent trial and partial acquittal.According to Billboard, Dave Blunts first revealed a snippet from the upcoming diss track on July 21. On August 17, he previewed a visualizer for the track, heavily influenced by the music video of 50 Cent's 2003 hit In da Club. In the song, Blunts rapped:&quot;Curtis Jackson wanna diss me, n***a must be smokin' on Fent'/ Heard your baby mama caught a c*m shot nine times, that's 50 Cent/ And I just got in the rap game, but I'm 'bout as big as it gets/ Why the f**k is this old n***a mad? 'cause his baby mama eat shit/ N***a, seen what I did to Kankan, n***a, seen what I did to Snoop.&quot;Why did 50 Cent and Dave Blunts start taking shots at each otherThe back-and-forth between Dave Blunts and 50 Cent began after the latter threatened to push the former down the stairs in an Instagram post addressing Kanye West, now professionally known as Ye, in July 2025. For context, Blunts is credited as the songwriter on Ye's upcoming album, Cuck.&quot;Ye this ya manz, if I catch him im pushing him down the stairs,&quot; 50 wrote in the caption.No Jumper @nojumperLINK50 Cent sent a PSA to Ye, saying he’s going to push Dave Blunts down the stairs if he ever sees him.Blunts clapped back on social media with a post of his own, trolling Jackson's dramatic weight transformation for his 2011 movie, All Things Fall Apart, where he reportedly lost 54 pounds in just over two months to play a footballer with cancer.&quot;I been going to the gym and been locked on in my health journey the world is watching me lose weight but you lost all that weight for that weak a** movie and nobody watched that s**t,&quot; Blunts wrote at the time.50 Cent has not responded to Dave Blunts' diss at the time of writing this article.In other news, 50 Cent likened Diddy to American mobster John Gotti after the Bad Boy Records founder was partially acquitted at the end of his two-month-long trial. In an Instagram post on July 2, Jackson wrote, “Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man! Beat the Rico, he the Gay John Gotti.”While Diddy was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking, he was found guilty of two counts of &quot;transportation to engage in prostitution.&quot; His sentencing has been set for October 3, 2025, and he is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre after being denied bail multiple times.