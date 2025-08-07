  • home icon
  • "Now I’m scared to watch it" - 50 Cent roasts Ice Cube after his movie 'War Of The Worlds' got a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes

"Now I’m scared to watch it" - 50 Cent roasts Ice Cube after his movie 'War Of The Worlds' got a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 07, 2025 01:30 GMT
Invest Fest 2024 - Source: Getty
50 Cent roasts Ice Cube after his movie gets 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

50 Cent recently commented on Ice Cube's movie War Of The Worlds receiving a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie, which was released on July 30, 2025, faced backlash from the review aggregation website, which collects reviews from certified critics and displays the same via a "Tomatometer."

Taking a dig at the same, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram on August 6, 2025, posting a screenshot of Billboard's report concerning the Rotten Tomatoes review and writing:

"0 % how you get a 0 percent rating. Nah somebody mad at cube. Now I’m scared to watch it LOL @50centaction"
also-read-trending Trending

While Cent trolled Ice Cube in this recent instance, he has been vocal about his respect for the rapper, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr. In a recent instance of the same, Ice Cube was trolled by American comedian and impressionist, Aries Spears, who expressed that he couldn't stand O'Shea Jackson Sr. and also made fun of his career.

Ice Cube was quick to question Aries Spears' credibility as a comedian. However, 50 Cent got involved in the back-and-forth, given that he has worked with O'Shea Jackson Sr., who co-signed a lot of Cent's movies before others believed in the rapper.

According to YouTube channel The Petty Show's July 2025 video, Curtis took to Instagram, sharing cryptic lines indirectly addressing Aries Spears. In an Instagram post dated July 22, 2025, the Candy Shop rapper mockingly wrote:

"Check my temperature I’m ice cold, the hood left the left side of my chest froze. Need help with your bills, I’ll write you a referral ssshhh**ittt you might even get you a love contract ! LOL"
50 Cent takes a dig at Diddy after Trump cites past comments make it difficult to pardon the rapper

50 Cent's discontent with Diddy is no news, however, it heightened during Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, and continues despite the rapper's trial winding up.

In a recent instance of the same, Cent commented on Trump's response to granting the presidential pardon to Diddy, given that he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July 2025.

Diddy's lawyers have been attempting to get him out of prison before his sentencing hearing and have also sought a lesser punishment, which in this case is up to a decade-long prison sentence. According to The Guardian's report dated August 2, 2025, in a recent interview, Trump dubbed Diddy "half-innocent", stating:

“When I ran for office, he (Diddy) was very hostile. It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. So I don’t know … It makes it more difficult to do.”
Cent&#039;s IG post trolling Diddy (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)
Cent's IG post trolling Diddy (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

Trump's response to considering a pardon for Diddy resulted in 50 Cent reacting to the same. For context, Curtis James Jackson III had previously mentioned that he'd reach out to Trump to prevent him from pardoning Diddy back in June 2025.

On August 4, 2025, Curtis James Jackson III took to Instagram to post what appears to be an AI-generated picture of him and President Donald Trump laughing together. Cent captioned the post:

"Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things…"

In June 2025, Cent mentioned in a now-deleted Instagram post that Diddy had said "some really bad things" about Trump. The rapper's recent caption is an emphasis on the claim.

50 Cent is known to comment on ongoing events concerning artists and for sticking to his feuds via his social media platforms. While Diddy hasn't responded to the multiple jabs Cent took at him through the course of his trial, Curtis got a clap-back from Benzino recently after trolling the latter's music.

