Benzino claps back at 50 Cent saying he owes his son "Bruce Leroy" an explanation over alleged Diddy scandal after rapper dissed his music

Rapper Benzino has clapped back at 50 Cent after the latter called his YNZ's freestyle rap video "the worst." On July 30, 50 Cent had posted Benzino's rap video on social media, writing:

50cent @50cent LINK Yo this is the worst s**t I heard this year, 👀TF wrong with him he 60 years old bro. Nah this ain’t it ! 😟 @50CentAction247

In a clip of Benzino's response posted by a joebuddenclips/fanpage on July 30, 2025, the American TV personality acknowledged that Cent shared his video and said that Cent owed an explanation to his son, 'Bruce LeRoy', stating:

"I think you’re going to have to owe him an explanation when he gets older. Don’t act like we ain’t see you on the beach with your Bugs Bunny T, playing with the camera, taking pictures. Yeah, you was in your feelings, huh? Nah, Curtis, it’s not a good look. But I tell you what though- be sure to like, comment, and subscribe."

Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Scott, referred to resurfaced photos of 50 Cent with Daphne Joy on the beach. Cent dated Daphne from 2011 to 2012 and has a son, Sire, with her.

Daphne Joy's name came up during Diddy's s*x trafficking and racketeering trial when an anonymous witness alleged Diddy's coercion, exploitation, and control, under the pseudonym 'Jane Doe.' Speculations that Daphne Joy was the anonymous witness stemmed from viral photos of Daphne and Diddy vacationing together in 2021.

Additionally, 50 Cent's son is not named Bruce LeRoy; it is believed that Scott adopted the name from Rick Ross' recent dig at 50 Cent, where Ross mocked 50 by saying he took 'Bruce LeRoy' fishing while Daphne Joy was with Diddy at Star Island.

What makes Benzino's dig at 50 Cent controversial is that 50 Cent and Diddy have had a long-standing feud, and Cent has frequently spoken negatively about Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"50 wanted to be a Big Meech": When Benzino accused 50 Cent of not being able to reach Big Meech's level

The recent instance of Benzino clapping back at 50 Cent isn't the first time he's commented on the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III. During an appearance on DJ Vlad's Vlad TV in February 2025, Raymond Scott reflected on Cent's business partnership with Big Meech turning into a public feud.

Big Meech and Cent successfully brought the Starz series BMF to television; however, everything changed when the former appeared in a video with 50 Cent's rival, Rick Ross, in January 2025. Rick Ross was throwing a welcome-back concert celebrating Meech's release, since he had been in prison since September 2008 for running a criminal enterprise.

Shortly after Big Meech was seen with Rick Ross, 50 Cent called Meech a rat and posted several social media messages expressing his displeasure. Commenting on this, Benzino told DJ Vlad:

"50 was a Meech fan. Let's make it clear: 50 couldn't. Everybody wanted to be a Big Meech. Everybody wanted to be on the block and do what Meech did. There's no question. Whether that's the right type of thinking or not, we're not going to talk about that. But you can best be clear: 50 wanted to be a Big Meech. He just wasn't able to do it. He didn’t accomplish it."

Benzino told 50 Cent that he achieved something bigger, and that was being a rapper, so Curtis should "just take that." Scott added that it wasn't in Cent to be Big Meech and that he "almost didn’t survive that."

Raymond Scott has often been quick to respond to negative comments about him. In a recent example, the TV personality called out the Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk for allegedly using a doctored picture of him in a post comparing him to Drake.

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More