  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Hottest song in the senior citizen community"- Netizens react as 50 Cent trolls Benzino's latest rap

"Hottest song in the senior citizen community"- Netizens react as 50 Cent trolls Benzino's latest rap

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Jul 31, 2025 08:57 GMT
&quot;Mixed Girl&quot; Private Atlanta Screening - Source: Getty
Benzino attending "Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening. (Image via Getty/ Paras Griffin)

American rapper and media personality Benzino (real name Raymond Scott) released a new freestyle called YN-Z on July 30, 2025, as part of the Uncle Joe Podcast Mic Drop series. Just hours later, 50 Cent mocked the track on social media, calling it the “worst” rap of 2025.

Ad

Reposting the YN-Z video, Fif wrote in the caption:

“Yo, this is the worst sh*t I heard this year, TF wrong with him, he 60 years old bro. Nah, this ain’t it!”
50 Cent trolled Benzino for his latest freestyle (Image via X/ @50cent)
50 Cent trolled Benzino for his latest freestyle (Image via X/ @50cent)

In the wake of 50 Cent roasting Raymond Scott, the internet is having wild reactions. For instance, Instagram user @thats_zino commented under Fif’s post by writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Hottest song in the senior citizen community.”
A netizen reacts to 50 Cent&#039;s mockery of Benzino (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)
A netizen reacts to 50 Cent's mockery of Benzino (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions.

Ad
Netizens ridicule Raymond Scott (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)
Netizens ridicule Raymond Scott (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

Others defended the Rock the Party artist.

Ad
"Awww... well, bro out there doing some... sh*t...can't say that much about y'all MF," a fan wrote on X.
"60 years and looking like this? I'm wowed by his looks, man," another fan wrote.
"Dude still fire," a user wrote.

Notably, Benzino’s freestyle video showed two other men rapping in the background. According to Complex, it was shot in Columbus, Ohio, and the former Made Men rapper reportedly “shut it down.” The video was produced by Mike Da Rockman.

Ad

Raymond Scott also responded to 50 Cent. He reposted Fif’s post on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

“Look who just posted my new sh*t!! @50cent Hey Curt, I challenge you to put out a song and video better than this. He really on my…”

Subsequently, he also shared a video post of his own from the gym, captioned, “Message to @50cent. In it, Zino shared that Fif should not focus on making music at his age. Instead, he should figure out a way to explain to his own son why his mother allegedly shared relationships with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Stevie J.

Ad

He also challenged the G-Unit mogul to a boxing match and asked him to put out better music than his.

Ad

Exploring further Benzino’s response to 50 Cent

Raymond Scott shared a lengthy response to Curtis Jackson on Wednesday. He took shots at Fif’s stature, physique, and hairline. Benzino further challenged both 50 Cent and his fans to get a fit and muscular body like his at the age of 60.

In a follow-up video, the former co-owner of The Source Magazine stated that Jackson never even shared Tony Yayo’s music, but cared enough to share his on his “big platform.”

Ad
“I appreciate that ‘cause I know this song is dope. I don’t give a f**k what you say… I love it. Promote by sh*t,” Zino continued.

Scott claimed that New York used to be the “Mecca of hip-hop” until 50 Cent came along and made it “divisive and negative” and encouraged trolls to reportedly target fellow rappers. Ben warned Fif’s followers not to be “influenced by wrong people,” and constantly be on the internet; instead, have “real conversations.”

Ad

Elsewhere, the Boston native dared Curtis to take his “shirt off” on the internet like him, and joked that despite being older than 50 Cent (he’s 50 years old), he is in much “better shape.”

Ad

Raymond asked whether ignorance had taken a back seat, and he should wait until common sense kicked it. He further trolled Curtis’ bad luck with women.

“I know Curt don’t even hate me. I know deep down he don’t even hate me. I know the psychology. I don’t even hate him. I ain’t got no reason to hate him. I helped him one time. I know he like me. I know he with me. We both Cancers,” Zino shared.
Ad

Subsequently, he extended his solidarity to Fif for not having a father around and boasted after being a good father himself, and claiming all his children were doing well for themselves.

Benzino said people mocked him online because they were jealous of his looks and intelligence, and couldn’t understand how he “lasted this long.” He added that love from the community, understanding the universe, and faith in God helped him reach his 60s and achieve many things.

Ad
“I have been in the culture for a long time. I think I am doing alright, for real. I am proud of myself… there’s nothing you could put under me. All the bots, all the people, all the hate… nothing… that’s shaking me anymore. I am free,” Benzino concluded.
Ad

The recent back-and-forth between Raymond Scott and Curtis Jackson is part of their longtime feud. In April 2024, the former originally challenged 50 Cent to a boxing match.

Later, in December, Fif posted a video, seemingly filmed by Zino’s girlfriend Ashley Bell, where the former Almighty RSO member appeared to be threatening to take his own life. However, Benzino clarified that he was “okay” and the viral clip was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie.

Ad
"I also wanted to let Curtis know good-looking. Thanks, Curtis, for promoting me. Keep on posting me, that’s dope. If you wanna post something, post this. I’m in that gym heavy, benching 315 [pounds]. What you doing, Curtis?" Coi Leray’s dad asked 50 Cent.

Earlier this year, Fif also shared his views on the reports that Benzino reportedly snitched on his nephew, Gai. However, Raymond denied the allegations.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications