"Hottest song in the senior citizen community"- Netizens react as 50 Cent trolls Benzino's latest rap

American rapper and media personality Benzino (real name Raymond Scott) released a new freestyle called YN-Z on July 30, 2025, as part of the Uncle Joe Podcast Mic Drop series. Just hours later, 50 Cent mocked the track on social media, calling it the “worst” rap of 2025.Reposting the YN-Z video, Fif wrote in the caption:“Yo, this is the worst sh*t I heard this year, TF wrong with him, he 60 years old bro. Nah, this ain’t it!”50 Cent trolled Benzino for his latest freestyle (Image via X/ @50cent)In the wake of 50 Cent roasting Raymond Scott, the internet is having wild reactions. For instance, Instagram user @thats_zino commented under Fif’s post by writing:“Hottest song in the senior citizen community.”A netizen reacts to 50 Cent's mockery of Benzino (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions.Netizens ridicule Raymond Scott (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)Others defended the Rock the Party artist.&quot;Awww... well, bro out there doing some... sh*t...can't say that much about y'all MF,&quot; a fan wrote on X.&quot;60 years and looking like this? I'm wowed by his looks, man,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Dude still fire,&quot; a user wrote.Notably, Benzino’s freestyle video showed two other men rapping in the background. According to Complex, it was shot in Columbus, Ohio, and the former Made Men rapper reportedly “shut it down.” The video was produced by Mike Da Rockman.Raymond Scott also responded to 50 Cent. He reposted Fif’s post on Instagram and wrote in the caption:“Look who just posted my new sh*t!! @50cent Hey Curt, I challenge you to put out a song and video better than this. He really on my…”Subsequently, he also shared a video post of his own from the gym, captioned, “Message to @50cent. In it, Zino shared that Fif should not focus on making music at his age. Instead, he should figure out a way to explain to his own son why his mother allegedly shared relationships with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Stevie J.He also challenged the G-Unit mogul to a boxing match and asked him to put out better music than his. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostExploring further Benzino’s response to 50 CentRaymond Scott shared a lengthy response to Curtis Jackson on Wednesday. He took shots at Fif’s stature, physique, and hairline. Benzino further challenged both 50 Cent and his fans to get a fit and muscular body like his at the age of 60.In a follow-up video, the former co-owner of The Source Magazine stated that Jackson never even shared Tony Yayo’s music, but cared enough to share his on his “big platform.”“I appreciate that ‘cause I know this song is dope. I don’t give a f**k what you say… I love it. Promote by sh*t,” Zino continued.Scott claimed that New York used to be the “Mecca of hip-hop” until 50 Cent came along and made it “divisive and negative” and encouraged trolls to reportedly target fellow rappers. Ben warned Fif’s followers not to be “influenced by wrong people,” and constantly be on the internet; instead, have “real conversations.”Elsewhere, the Boston native dared Curtis to take his “shirt off” on the internet like him, and joked that despite being older than 50 Cent (he’s 50 years old), he is in much “better shape.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRaymond asked whether ignorance had taken a back seat, and he should wait until common sense kicked it. He further trolled Curtis’ bad luck with women.“I know Curt don’t even hate me. I know deep down he don’t even hate me. I know the psychology. I don’t even hate him. I ain’t got no reason to hate him. I helped him one time. I know he like me. I know he with me. We both Cancers,” Zino shared.Subsequently, he extended his solidarity to Fif for not having a father around and boasted after being a good father himself, and claiming all his children were doing well for themselves.Benzino said people mocked him online because they were jealous of his looks and intelligence, and couldn’t understand how he “lasted this long.” He added that love from the community, understanding the universe, and faith in God helped him reach his 60s and achieve many things.“I have been in the culture for a long time. I think I am doing alright, for real. I am proud of myself… there’s nothing you could put under me. All the bots, all the people, all the hate… nothing… that’s shaking me anymore. I am free,” Benzino concluded.The recent back-and-forth between Raymond Scott and Curtis Jackson is part of their longtime feud. In April 2024, the former originally challenged 50 Cent to a boxing match.Later, in December, Fif posted a video, seemingly filmed by Zino’s girlfriend Ashley Bell, where the former Almighty RSO member appeared to be threatening to take his own life. However, Benzino clarified that he was “okay” and the viral clip was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie.&quot;I also wanted to let Curtis know good-looking. Thanks, Curtis, for promoting me. Keep on posting me, that’s dope. If you wanna post something, post this. I’m in that gym heavy, benching 315 [pounds]. What you doing, Curtis?&quot; Coi Leray’s dad asked 50 Cent.Earlier this year, Fif also shared his views on the reports that Benzino reportedly snitched on his nephew, Gai. However, Raymond denied the allegations.