On July 30, Rick Ross shared a video on Instagram stories, in which he claimed that he had gone fishing with 50 Cent's youngest son, &quot;Bruce Leroy&quot;. This claim surfaced amid the unending beef between the two rappers. Ross further said in his recent video:&quot;But I guess one day his mom may have been creating content on Star Island somewhere. And he was walking around on his second lap. I invited him to the back of my crib. I put bread on a fishing pole, cast it. I watched Bruce Leroy catch his first Dover sole.&quot;Ross even made remarks about Daphne Joy, claiming that while they were apparently fishing together, she was spending time at Diddy's house. The clip soon began getting circulated across other social media platforms, including X.At the start of the video, Rick Ross said someone messaged him asking if he was in a rap battle with 50 Cent. In response, Ross shared a story about a past incident. For context, Daphne was mentioned in the clip because she had been in the news earlier, linked to the Diddy case.According to Baller Alert, Daphne denied the rumors that led 50 Cent to seek custody of their son, Sire Jackson. This caused tension, and Daphne later accused him of abuse. 50 Cent then filed a $1 million defamation lawsuit against her, but later dropped it.At the same time, Rick Ross started mentioning Sire Jackson in his comments. It’s unclear whether he was just recalling a moment or hinting at something deeper.Rick Ross had further joked about 50 Cent's youngest son, Sire Jackson, and offered to buy him a puppyAs aforementioned, rapper Rick Ross had been making references to 50 Cent's youngest son amidst the ongoing beef between them. According to reports by HotNewHipHop, hours later, Ross uploaded the video suggesting that he took Cent's son fishing, and he posted another video. This time, the rapper had even tagged 50 Cent in the Instagram Stories.In the video, Ross addressed Cent and said that he believed the latter's son could possibly be suffering from trauma in the future. He went on by stating that he'd be there in case such a situation transpired. Rick Ross said:&quot;So, 50 look, I mentioned your youngest son, Bruce Leroy, me taking him fishing for the first time... Me and my buddies, we were talking about little man possibly suffering with trauma in the future.&quot;He added:&quot;I said, 'Okay, that's something I never thought about. Trauma.' But, if he is suffering from trauma or needs any assistance, I'm here for him. I would love to get him a puppy.&quot;Rick Ross even suggested a chihuahua for the kid. This video also went viral on social media, with netizens circulating it on platforms like both Instagram and X. DJ Akademiks also reshared the video on both platforms. Many netizens shared their take on this beef and the way the two rappers are aiming digs at each other.According to HotNewHipHop, some highlighted that the two were taking digs at each other by using the respective mothers of their kids, &quot;pawns&quot; in the drama.What reignited the beef between 50 Cent and Rick Ross?It is well-known that 50 Cent and Rick Ross have been beefing for years now. However, earlier this month, an action by Cent seemingly reignited the feud. He reportedly posted a blurry video of Ross, in which the rapper could be seen on a yacht, cozying up with someone.50 Cent further claimed that Ross was with a man and even questioned his sexuality. Cent wrote:&quot;Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI.&quot;According to HotNewHipHop, fans later pointed out that the person that Ross was with wasn't a man and, in fact, was a woman. The outlet reported that many even assumed that it could be Jazzma Kendrick. This was when Ross clapped back at 50 Cent for making the presumptions in the first place. He posted a video on Instagram aimed at 50 Cent, in which he said:&quot;Curtis Curtis Curtis, you're so infatuated with my lifestyle. You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don't have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis.&quot;As of now, 50 Cent has not responded through any post or statement to the remarks made by Rick Ross in the two videos mentioned before, where he spoke about Cent's youngest son. Daphne, too, had not said anything regarding it.