"Ya man was looking real saucy" — 50 Cent reacts to Rick Ross allegedly caught hugging and kissing a man on a yacht in Miami

The longstanding beef between 50 Cent and Rick Ross was renewed on Wednesday, July 23, after the former dissed Ross in an Instagram post, slamming him for allegedly kissing a man on a yacht.In a since-deleted Instagram post that was screenshotted and shared by DJ Akademiks, Fif posted an AI-generated picture of himself on a yacht, captioning it:&quot;Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI&quot;50 Cent's post came after a video of Rick Ross from his yacht made rounds on the internet, where Ross was seen exchanging a kiss with what seemed to be a man from a distance, but was actually a woman.According to HotNewHipHop, people online called out Fif for being wrong, which led him to delete his post.Meanwhile, internet users believe the woman seen with Rick Ross on his yacht is social media personality Jazzma Kendrick, according to Complex Music. Jazzma has been spotted publicly with Rick Ross multiple times over the last few months.Rick Ross hit back at 50 Cent, bringing up his baby mamaHowever, as Rick Ross caught the wind of 50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III - dissing him over a false accusation, he was quick to address the rapper in a video posted on Instagram Stories on July 23. Ross, who was in a pool in the clip, said:&quot;Curtis, Curtis, Curtis! You so infatuated with my lifestyle. You see me on my yacht with a Black beautiful woman, and I hope you don't have anything against Black beautiful women, Curtis. I mean, what are you insinuating here?&quot;Then, taking a dig at Daphne Joy, over her alleged involvement in the latest Diddy trial, Rick continued:&quot;I mean, we know you just had your heart shattered when you found what we found out, we all found out that together, and we know that's the mother of your youngest son [sigh]. Man, but you gotta give beautiful Black women an opportunity, Curtis. We know you may have been hurt, but get mover it, man! Enjoy a glass of fine bubbles and move on in life, be happy.&quot;Cent, who is yet to respond to Rick Ross's remarks about her ex-girlfriend, is embroiled in a legal conflict since his publishing company sued Shaniqua Tompkins.Tompkins, who is Fif's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his first child, Marquise Jackson, was sued by G-Unit last week, TMZ reported on July 17, after she spoke about the identity of a witness in Combs' trial (possibly Daphne Joy) to grow her brand, writing:&quot;Fun fact: I ain't never sell no [cat emoji]&quot;According to Cent's company, Shaniqua's latest statement brings attention to the stories of her past with 50 Cent.In their contract breach lawsuit, G-Unit demanded over $1 million from Tompkins, stating that she had &quot;irrevocably and exclusively&quot; sold the rights of her life to them, agreeing that she &quot;would not publicly disclose, exploit, or otherwise commercialize any aspect of her life story or related rights&quot; in 2007.