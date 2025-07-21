What movie did 50 Cent lose weight for? Dave Blunts takes a dig at the hip-hop mogul referencing his own fitness journey

Rapper Dave Blunts hit back at 50 Cent following a recent diss from the latter, seemingly comparing 50 Cent's body transformation for a 2011 film with his own fitness journey. Blunts took to his Instagram account on July 20, 2025, to post a picture of 50 Cent from his 2011 movie, All Things Fall Apart. 50 Cent reportedly underwent a dramatic body transformation for the film, dropping from 214 pounds to 160 in nine weeks to portray a football player diagnosed with cancer. Blunts' Instagram post was captioned:&quot;I been going to the gym and been locked on in my health journey the world is watching me lose weight but you lost all that weight for that weak a** movie and nobody watched that s**t.&quot;Blunts' Instagram post came as a response to 50 Cent taking a dig at the rapper in a social media post addressed to Kanye West, professionally known as Ye. &quot;Ye this ya manz, if I catch him im pushing him down the stairs,&quot; 50 wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe feud between Dave Blunts and 50 Cent began over a month ago after the latter trolled Kanye West for attending Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs' federal trial. 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, had constantly commented on the trial. He took to social media to comment on Ye's all white attire, claiming that he was all &quot;wearing white in honor of the freak offs.&quot;He also questioned why Ye did not bring his &quot;dirty little wife with that Grammy's outfit.&quot; For context, Bianca Censori, Ye's wife, had worn a see-through mesh outfit at the 2025 Grammys with nothing underneath, sparking concerns of public indecency and nudity.Following this, Blunts, who worked with West on his upcoming album Cuck, released a diss track targeting Jackson. In June 2025, Blunts previewed the diss track, in which he appeared to be taking shots at the rapper by seemingly referencing Daphne Joy, the mother of his child.&quot;Why the f**k 50 Cent talking that s**t when he know that his BM get pissed on?&quot; Blunts is heard rapping in the preview.50 Cent did not respond to the diss at the time.Exploring 50 Cent's weight loss for All Things Fall ApartAll Things Fall Apart is a 2011 film written by Brian A. Miller and 50 Cent and was directed by Mario Van Peebles. The movie is reportedly based on the real-life story of one of the rapper's friends, who died due to cancer. Jackson went on an all-liquid diet and ran on the treadmill for three hours every day to lose 54 pounds in nine weeks.Speaking to The Associated Press in 2010, the 6-foot-tall emcee compared the transformation to his recovery following his 2000 shooting. For the uninitiated, the rapper, who was shot nine times, was forced to go on an all-liquid diet that resulted in him weighing only 157 pounds at the time.Jackson revealed that losing the weight for the movie was &quot;a lot tougher&quot; for him, adding that the movie was a &quot;passion project&quot; for him.“This time it was a lot tougher for me. I had to discipline myself not … to actually have myself be in the physical state to convey the energy I felt. It’s a passion project for me.&quot;He also reportedly sought inspiration from actors such as Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, and Renee Zellweger, known for their weight transformations for certain roles.“I actually got on the computer. When it started getting difficult, I was looking to see what their experience was like and I got a chance to see all of the interviews they had at different time periods when they were doing promotion for the projects,” Jackson said.In other news, Kanye West confirmed via social media that Dave Blunts wrote all the songs from his forthcoming album, Cuck. According to Blunts, the album delved into “one man going between hurt, betrayal, and pain, and he’s putting that sh*t down.&quot; It is unclear when the album, previously titled WW3, is scheduled for release.