  • Music
  "I would love to get him a puppy"- Rick Ross claims he'll help 50 Cent's son deal with "trauma" amid feud

“I would love to get him a puppy”- Rick Ross claims he’ll help 50 Cent's son deal with “trauma” amid feud

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 31, 2025 06:49 GMT
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Source: Getty
Rick Ross at Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival (Image Source: Getty)

Rappers Rick Ross and 50 Cent have reportedly been involved in a beef for some time now, with each taking digs at the other on social media in recent months. Ross took to his Instagram story on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, offering to get 50 Cent's younger son, Sire Jackson, a puppy, claiming that he might suffer from trauma in the future.

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, spoke about Fifty's younger son, Sire Jackson, on his Instagram story, stating that he wanted to get the He said that he wanted to get Sire a puppy.

DJ Akademiks posted the video on his Instagram page, with the caption stating that Ross wanted to get a puppy for Sire. The rapper suggested getting a Chihuahua for Sire.

"So, 50 look, I mentioned your youngest son, Bruce Leroy, me taking him fishing for the first time. Me and my buddies, we were talking about little man possibly suffering with trauma in the future. I said, 'Okay, that's something I never thought about. Trauma.' But, if he is suffering from trauma or needs any assistance, I'm here for him. I would love to get him a puppy," Rick Ross said.
Sire Jackson is 50 Cent's younger son, whom he had with his ex-partner Daphne Joy in 2012. He also has an elder son named Marquise Jackson, whom he had with Shaniqua Tompkins in 1996. He has a tense relationship with Marquise, and they have also taken digs at each other in interviews and on social media.

50 Cent's attempt to troll Rick Ross backfired earlier this month

STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden (Image Source: Getty)
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden (Image Source: Getty)

Before Rick Ross shared the video about wanting to get 50's son a puppy, the latter shared a blurry image of Ross with someone on a boat. Fifty also questioned Ross' sexuality, claiming that he was with a man.

“Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI," 50 Cent wrote in the caption.

However, many of Rick Ross' fans pointed out that the person in the picture was a woman, with some claiming that it was model Jazzma Kendrick, which hasn't been confirmed. Following 50 Cent's post, Ross shared an Instagram story and said (as shared by 2Cool2Blog):

“Curtis Curtis Curtis, you’re so infatuated with my lifestyle. You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis."

He added, wondering what 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, was insinuating.

"What are you insinuating here? We know you just had your heart shattered. When you found out what we found out, we all found out together, and we know that’s the mother of your youngest son. But you gotta give beautiful Black women a chance, Curtis. You’re a hurt h*, but get over it, man,” he said.
The beef between the two rappers has been quite active in recent months. Fifty shared a clip of Tia Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross's son, William, on June 25, appreciating her sketches and humor.

According to Vibe, 50 wrote in the caption that he liked Tia, noting that he thought "she should replace Wendy Williams."

“LETS MAKE A DEAL!" he wrote.

In March this year, Fifty took a dig at Rick Ross for being a "special guest" on the Millennium Tour with Bow Wow, among others.

