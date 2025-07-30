  • home icon
  • 50 Cent reacts to viral rumor claiming Toni Braxton demanded $160 million from Birdman during separation

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 30, 2025 08:52 GMT
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden - Source: Getty
50 Cent shared his reaction to allegations of Toni Braxton demanding $160 million from Birdman. These rumors spread after the couple filed for divorce just two days into their marriage last year.

Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, reportedly got engaged to Toni Braxton in 2017. However, their wedding took place on August 8, 2024. As per TMZ, Braxton filed for divorce just two days later on August 10, 2024.

In January this year, the couple dismissed the divorce petition and are hence, legally still married. This, however, didn't stop rumors from spreading that Braxton demanded $160 million from Birdman while filing for a separation.

50 Cent shared a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29. He shared a video that showed Birdman and Braxton posing, with the headline:

"Dated for 16 years, married for 30 days, and she filed for divorce demanding $160 million."

The text on the video read:

"This is why plenty men in the Western world don't want to get married."

Sharing this post, 50 Cent wrote in the caption:

"SMH. WTF. Now watch women are gonna say, well if you sucked d*ck for 16 years. You would want to be paid for it to. LOL."

The rapper later deleted this post.

50 Cent&#039;s post regarding Toni Braxton and Birdman (Image credits: SS via Complex)
50 Cent's post regarding Toni Braxton and Birdman (Image credits: SS via Complex)

More about Toni Braxton and Birdman's relationship

2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access (image Source: Getty)
The couple has had an eventful relationship so far. As per TMZ, Toni Braxton and Birdman got engaged in February 2018. The latter purchased an engagement ring worth $1 million along with numerous other expensive jewelry items and watches.

Later that year, Williams also expressed his love for Braxton on The Wendy Williams Show, saying (h/t XXL Mag):

"T, that's my girl, my friend, my family… that's my love, my soldier, my life. She's my life. I love her to death."

Meanwhile, Toni Braxton spoke about their wedding plans, saying:

“He wants to get married in California. We talked about Atlanta, but he said no because he didn’t want any remnants of my first wedding.”
However, in 2019, rumors of their breakup surfaced, but neither responded to them. Another bout of speculations in December 2023 claimed that the couple had gotten married in Mexico. However, Braxton denied such fake news, writing on Instagram:

"My dear friend [Birdman] and I are not married...never been married. We are both single."
As per TMZ, the couple finally tied the knot on August 8, 2024. However, Toni Braxton filed for divorce just two days later. In the documents obtained by the publication, Braxton and her legal team labeled the marriage as "irretrievably broken."

However, this wasn't the end of the saga. In January 2025, she dismissed the divorce petition, which Birdman co-signed. Hence, as per the information available so far, they are still married to each other.

Neither Braxton nor Birdman has commented on all the speculation yet.

