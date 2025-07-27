Young Buck to reportedly pay 50 Cent $200,000 over long-running bankruptcy dispute 

50 Cent is reportedly set to receive around $200,000 from Young Buck. The two have been involved in a bankruptcy case going on for years.

50 had filed a case, claiming that Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, owes him money. This was in regard to a transaction of $250,000 dating back several years. While 50 claimed it was a personal loan, Brown said it was an advance for future releases under the G-Unit label.

At one point, Brown even denied taking any money from Fifty. Complex quoted him saying:

“[50 Cent] never proved that he gave me the money."

However, the case went to the bankruptcy court in Nashville, and the judge has now declared Fifty's demands as valid. Hence, Young Buck will pay $200,006.90 to the Candy Shop singer.

The court has declared that Buck must prioritize payments to his unsecured creditors, and 50 is among the top ones. Meanwhile, trustee Erica R. Johnson confirmed in court that around $1.05 million has been raised through the liquidation of Brown's assets. This includes his music catalog, vehicles, jewelry, and studio supplies.

With $445,000 already gone for legal and administrative costs, the rapper will have around $600,000 left. Out of that, he will pay $200,006.90 to Fifty after the court approves the distribution plan. This is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

When Young Buck spoke about how 50 Cent helped him

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York (Image Source: Getty)

Buck appeared on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast in December 2024. On it, he spoke about owing money to 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III. He explained how the G-Unit founder helped him at the start of his career.

“He did help me. 50 never paid nothing that I didn’t have to pay back. So even though he might have—he did help, I still had to give him that money back. So what he did do I didn’t have, when I did start to have, he made sure he got his back,” Buck said.

He added:

“Cause if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t know what to do. Like I said, I didn’t have a lot of knowledge of this shit so once I made a few dollars, my first time having to deal with bankruptcy, okay, I’m a full-fledged celebrity and my mother still live down the street in the projects.”

Buck explained that when he started making some money, he bought multiple houses, which led to his becoming bankrupt. However, Fifty didn't seem to like Buck's answer and reportedly shared a post on Instagram with the caption, as reported by Complex:

“Some how he still managed to be ungrateful, I helped him with his taxes. We didn’t have a problem till he didn’t know how to accept he’s gay... should’ve signed to Bad Boy.”

50 Cent alleged that he also helped Buck pay his taxes, but the latter denied it on the Wild Ride! podcast. Buck, notably, filed for bankruptcy in August last year.

