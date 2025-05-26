DJ Akademiks contradicts DJ Vlad claiming Diddy was "gay" because of bizarre sexual act mentioned during his on-going trial 

DJ Akademiks recently reacted to the ongoing Diddy trial and contradicted DJ Vlad's claim that Diddy was not homosexual. On May 23, 2025, Ukrainian-American interviewer DJ Vlad took to X to share that he believed that Sean "Diddy" Combs was not gay.

Vlad stated his belief stemmed from witness testimonies that failed to mention Combs performing oral s*x on men. He wrote,

"I don't think Diddy's gay. You would've heard someone get on the stand and say they saw him suck a d**k by now. The Jaguar Wright's of the world can say all the gay sh*t they want on YouTube, but it's a whole different story when it's sworn testimony in a federal trial."

DJ Vlad also implied that Diddy could be bisexual. However, DJ Akademiks seemed to disagree with Vlad's statements and made an X post on May 24 that he believed Combs' actions made him "gay." He stated,

"Respectfully I get ur POV.. ur white tho.. diff standards . As a Jamaican born man … if u let someone smear s*men on ur n*pples ur GAY. End of conversation."

DJ Akademiks reacts to DJ Vlad's tweet about Diddy (Image via X/@Akademiks, @djvlad)

More about DJ Akademiks' reactions to the Diddy trial

The ongoing legal battle following Sean "Diddy" Combs has captivated people globally. DJ Akademiks, known for his unfiltered commentary on rap culture, has been closely following the trial and offered reactions ranging from shock to speculation.

When Combs was first charged in September 2024 with sex trafficking, kidnapping, and racketeering, DJ Akademiks was one of the first media personalities to respond. According to The Express Tribune, he live-streamed watching the press conference in real-time, and he appeared visibly taken aback as authorities claimed they had video evidence of the alleged "freak offs."

"Ak could not believe his ears," he remarked during his livestream.

As per the BBC, the trial against Combs began on May 13, 2025, and Cassie Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend, testified against the music mogul. Ventura gave a detailed account of allegations, such as physical abuse and being forced to partake in s*x parties. She also recounted an incident where Diddy allegedly assaulted her after he found out that she planned to go to Drake's OVO Fest.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, DJ Akademiks dissected an old video of Drake and Cassie hanging out at the OVO Fest. He speculated that Combs' alleged attack on Ventura might have been driven by envy. He parsed the lyrics from Drake's 4 PM in Calabasas, devising a theory that the song referenced animosity between the two rappers.

Kid Cudi's testimony against Diddy

During the second week of the trial, rapper Kid Cudi, who briefly dated Cassie Ventura, testified against Combs, alleging that the Satisfy You rapper firebombed his Porsche. Rapper Young Thug seemed to disapprove of Kid Cudi's testimony and posted a now-deleted tweet on X, calling him a "rat."

As per Hot New Hip Hop, DJ Akademiks reacted to Young Thug's tweet and claimed the rapper was biased because of his own legal troubles. According to Vulture, Young Thug and rapper Gunna were among 26 others of the Young Stoner Life collective charged under the RICO Act of being a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization.

DJ Akademiks stated that Thug's comment reportedly came from the 2022 plea deal that rapper Gunna took in the YSL RICO case, where he described YSL as a gang. He hinted that Thug's tweet was indicative of a general sort of insecurity about loyalty in the rap world.

The trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

