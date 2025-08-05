Diddy denied bail again as judge cites rapper to be risk of "flight or danger" 

A judge has denied rapper Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs' bail ahead of his sentencing due to concerns he poses a possible risk of &quot;flight or danger.&quot; This marks the fifth time the hip-hop mogul has been denied bail since his arrest in September 2024, and the second denial since his partial acquittal at the end of his two-month-long trial on July 2, 2025.Combs was found guilty of &quot;transportation to engage in prostitution,&quot; but he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, the latter of which carried a life sentence. On July 29, Diddy's legal team requested his release before sentencing, stating that there &quot;has literally never been a case like this one&quot; in the history of the Mann Act, under which the rapper was convicted.On August 4, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the trial, denied Combs' bail request, which included a $50 million bond for his release from the Metropolitan Detention Center. According to People Magazine, the judge stated that Combs was an alleged flight risk or a danger to the community, adding that the court must:&quot;Find by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released.&quot;Furthermore, the judge added that the rapper's release required &quot;exceptional reasons,&quot; such as his &quot;serious medical conditions, which require care that the MDC may not be able to provide.&quot; However, Judge Subramanian noted that his legal team &quot;fails to satisfy his burden to demonstrate an entitlement to release.&quot;Diddy's sentencing is scheduled for October 3Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs will reportedly stay in custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for October 3, 2025. According to Billboard, his recent bail request was denied, with the judge citing the 2016 video showing Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura as one reason for denying bail.This contrasted with the defense team's claim that their client warranted bail for allegedly transporting male escorts without duress or coercion to engage in his &quot;swingers lifestyle&quot; in their bail request.However, the judge appeared to disagree with this argument, adding that the defense's points “might have traction in a case that didn’t involve evidence of violence, coercion or subjugation in connection with the acts of prostitution at issue, but the record here contains evidence of all three.”“While Combs may contend at sentencing that this evidence should be discounted and that what happened was nothing more than a case of willing ‘swingers’ utilizing the voluntary services of escorts for their mutual pleasure, the government takes the opposite view: that Cassie Ventura and Jane were beaten, coerced, threatened, lied to and victimized by Combs as part of their participation in these events,&quot; he continued.Judge Arun Subramanian further stated that the defense's bail request did not &quot;establish the kind of out-of-the-ordinary exceptional circumstances requiring immediate release.”Elizabeth Wagmeister @EWagmeisterLINK🚨 #Diddy’s request for bail is DENIED.In his ruling, the judge reiterates Combs’ admitted pattern of domestic violence: “This type of violence, which happens behind closed doors…is impossible to police with conditions.”“On this basis alone, Combs’ application is denied.”Diddy's ex-girlfriend advocated for his release on bailDiddy's bail denial came one day after his ex-girlfriend, Virginia &quot;Gina&quot; Huynh, submitted a letter supporting his release. For those unfamiliar, Huynh was identified as &quot;Victim-3&quot; in the 2024 indictment. However, Huynh did not testify at Combs' trial. According to E! Online, Huynh's letter endorsed Diddy's release on bail, stating that the rapper had been &quot;cooperative, respectful, and compliant&quot; throughout his trial.&quot;Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future,&quot; she wrote.During a 2019 interview with Tasha K, Huynh claimed that she and Diddy dated between 2014 and 2019, during which time the rapper allegedly abused and harassed her. She also claimed that he got her pregnant twice and pressured her to terminate both pregnancies. Meanwhile, Cassie Ventura, one of the key witnesses at the trial, strongly opposed Diddy's potential release after the defense requested bail on a $1 million bond following his partial verdict on July 2. According to CNN, the 38-year-old R&amp;B singer's lawyer submitted a letter after the verdict, asking the judge to deny bail, stating that Diddy posed an alleged threat to Ventura and others.“Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community,&quot; the letter read.Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail at the time, stating that the rapper had &quot;a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity for violence.&quot;Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs faces up to a 20-year sentence for two counts of &quot;transportation to engage in prostitution.&quot; According to The New York Times, the prosecution is requesting a minimum sentence of four to five years (51 to 63 months) for the rapper. Meanwhile, the defense proposes an approximate two-year sentence (21 to 27 months) based on federal guidelines.