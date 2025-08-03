“You said very nasty things”- 50 Cent seemingly trolls Diddy after Donald Trump denies pardoning

50 Cent has recently shared his response to Donald Trump’s claims in a recent interview that it will be difficult for him to pardon Diddy. The news comes a few days after Sean “Diddy” Combs approached the court for a retrial to remove the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Notably, he was found guilty of the two counts on July 2, 2025.Trump appeared on Newsmax on August 1, 2025, where he recalled the time Sean Combs became “hostile” when the former was running for office. The President of the United States was then heard saying about the pardon in the latest conversation:“I don’t know. It’s more difficult. Makes it more, I’m being honest, makes it more difficult to do.”50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram in response on August 2, 2025. One of them featured a picture of the rapper and actor sitting with Donald Trump, as the duo had smiles on their faces. The photo was created through AI, and 50 Cent seemingly referred to Diddy in the caption, as he wrote:“Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things…👊😕” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second post included a clip of Trump’s interview on Newsmax, and the caption stated:“I told you I was gonna tell him what you said Brother Love. Now don’t forget all the Nasty things you said 😆 LOL.”In October 2020, Diddy addressed Trump while speaking to Charlamagne Tha God, as per People magazine. The duo was having a conversation about the presidential election of that particular year and its significance for the Americans.During the interview, Diddy said that Donald Trump’s removal from office should be everyone’s top priority. Combs said that Trump had been “rattling America” and added:“Seeing what’s going on, White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking, it’s real dangerous. This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families about going to vote.”Donald Trump opens up on why he cannot pardon DiddySean Combs was found not guilty on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the verdict given by the jury members at the rapper’s trial on July 2, 2025. The defense team attempted to get bail for Combs at the time, which was eventually rejected by Judge Arun Subramanian.Back in May this year, Donald Trump was questioned about pardoning Diddy as he appeared for a press briefing. As per People magazine, Trump had responded at the time by saying:“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him for years. I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think someone was mistreated it wouldn’t matter whether they like me or don’t.”However, during his conversation on Newsmax on Friday, August 1, Donald Trump claimed that Diddy was “half-innocent.” Trump seemingly referred to last month’s trial verdict, saying that although Sean Combs celebrated the same, it should not be considered a victory.Trump also addressed his relationship with Diddy over the years, saying that the latter was a “nice guy”, and added:“I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. … It’s hard. We’re human beings. We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements.”Diddy’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025, and although he is seeking a retrial, the court has not responded to the matter so far. Notably, Donald Trump was questioned whether he was possibly not considering pardoning Diddy. Trump replied by saying:“I would say so.”While 50 Cent’s latest posts on Instagram are creating headlines, Trump or Diddy have not responded to the same at the time of writing.