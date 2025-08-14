"Am I in a movie?"- Kid Cudi speaks candidly about his relationship with Cassie & Diddy's trial on Alex Cooper's podcast

Rapper Kid Cudi talked about his relationship with Cassie Ventura and Diddy's trial during his recent appearance on Alex Cooper's podcast. During the August 13 episode of Call Her Daddy, Kid Cudi, who recently unveiled his memoir, went candid about many things.

The host brought up the time Kid Cudi was with Cassie Ventura and also delved into his controversial car vandalism incident, which allegedly occurred after Diddy found out about Ventura and his affair.

"Yeah, it was crazy, man. Like, you know, man, in the moment, it was just crazy. Like I have I had a hard time understanding if it was reality. Like, I was like, am I in a movie? What the f*ck is going on? And like it's so great," Cudi mentioned, looking back on that time.

Without giving too many details, Kid Cudi said that the time was just "chaotic and intense" and that he was already dealing with his personal issues. Alex Cooper then went on to ask the Entergalactic artist about his experience during his testimony in Diddy's recent trial.

Cudi revealed that he initially refused to appear on the court stand, adding that he was eventually subpoenaed.

"At first, they asked, and I said no. They asked again. I said no. Then I got subpoenaed and I was like f**king s*it No. Then I'm thinking about, like, what do I wear, man? Do I have to be like a f**king suit or something? ... But I hated every minute of it. Like I did not want to do it," Cudi said.

However, Mescudi further stated that he wanted to "support" Cassie, adding that she was his friend and he wanted her to "do well." The rapper expressed that he was so "happy" when he saw Ventura getting married.

"I've always just wanted to see her, you know, thrive and do well and be happy, you know, cuz I know she was living a nightmare. And I just was there to support her. That's what I that's what kind of gave me peace with it," Mescudi added.

Kid Cudi opened up about his relationship with Cassie Ventura during Diddy's trial

Kid Cudi on Alex Cooper's podcast (Image via YouTube/ Call Her Daddy)

In May 2025, Mescudi appeared before the court to testify in Sean Combs' trial. Kid Cudi stated that he didn't know that Ventura was with Diddy while he was dating her briefly.

Mescudi also testified that in 2011, Cassie Ventura told him that Combs had found out about their affair through text messages and was infuriated with it. He also claimed that after this, he found out that someone had broken into his house and that his car was also torched days later.

The rapper described how his Porsche was damaged using a Molotov cocktail. He also described that he met Diddy after the incident. However, Mescudi said that Diddy denied doing any of this when he asked him during their meeting.

Kid Cudi recently released his memoir, Cudi: The Memoir, on August 12, 2025, in which he talked about his career, drug abuse struggles, and other life experiences, including his relationship with Cassie Ventura. Mescudi's new album, Free, is also scheduled to drop on August 22, 2025.

