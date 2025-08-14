When will Kanye West’s ‘In Whose Name?’ release? Perez Hilton reacts to Kim Kardashian’s shocking meltdown in new documentary

From his divorce from Kim Kardashian to his bipolar diagnosis, the trailer for Kanye West’s upcoming documentary In Whose Name?, released on August 13, offers a glimpse into the rapper’s life. The documentary is set to premiere in theaters on September 19.

Pop culture podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reacted to the trailer in his new blog. On Wednesday, Hilton shared the link to his blog on X and wrote:

"Kim Kardashian LOSES IT In Emotional First Trailer For Kanye West Documentary"

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Kim Kardashian LOSES IT In Emotional First Trailer For Kanye West Documentary -- WATCH: 🔗

Before delving deeper into the details of the teaser, Perez Hilton appreciated the young filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, who recorded Kanye West's life like a shadow for six years.

"A young filmmaker named Nico Ballesteros is the man behind this doc. We mean, we say 'man' — he was a kid when he started, really! Beginning when he was just 18 years old, Nico spent six (!) years of his life filming Ye’s entire existence, more or less. Wow!" Hilton reacted.

Hilton further talked about a scene in the trailer where Kim Kardashian, in a sobbing voice, can be heard saying:

“Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

In his reaction, Hilton wrote that this was “very similar” to something people had “heard before” from Kim. Speculating on the timing of Kim’s conversation, he said this “presumably occurred” before her divorce from Kanye West.

The pop culture commentator further highlighted other incidents shown in the documentary teaser, including an argument between Kim Kardashian and the rapper. In another scene, the rapper was seen shouting that he "almost killed his daughter." Hilton explained the context while giving his reaction to the scene.

"Damn! Y’all remember that? When Ye got all self-righteous while running ('walking') for president and revealed he and Kim talked about getting an abortion? Kim was BEYOND furious at her husband for revealing that in public so their daughter North would hear about it one day," Hilton said.

From fights with Kim Kardashian to Kanye West's presidential run, what is In Whose Name? going to offer?

The minute-long trailer released on Wednesday offers a detailed glimpse into Ye's life. The trailer begins with West moving around a big circle made of his Yeezy sneakers. The camera then pans to a shot showing Ye closing a door displaying Kim Kardashian's name. The rapper is also seen travelling with his daughter in a car.

The teaser also highlights West’s presidential campaign, showing him breaking down as he reveals that he and the SKIMS founder had nearly aborted their daughter. It includes a glimpse of an argument between West and Kardashian while they are lying on a sofa. The trailer further addresses West’s bipolar diagnosis and his use of medication.

The trailer of In Whose Name? concludes with Kanye West saying:

"You know the best thing about being an artist and bipolar? Anything you do and say is an art piece."

Nico Ballesteros started capturing Kanye West's life moments when he was 18. After filming for six years, he had shot 3,000 hours of footage. The documentary by AMSI Entertainment is set to roll out on around 1,000 screens on September 19, in partnership with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

