Who is Brittney Jones? Perez Hilton reacts to Brandon Blackstock’s obituary naming “loving partner” after his divorce from Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died on August 7 after a three-year battle with cancer. His obituary, recently released by Axelson Funeral &amp; Cremation Services, revealed that he was in a relationship with Brittney Jones after moving on from Clarkson. The obituary called Brittney Jones the &quot;partner in life and business&quot; of Blackstock, with whom he had started &quot;building a life.&quot; According to People, Brittney Marie Jones worked as a production assistant for Kelly Clarkson from 2016 to 2018. She later took on the role of executive management assistant for Brandon Blackstock. In June 2020, she took on the role of executive assistant at V Bar B Cattle Co., a Montana ranch owned by Blackstock.Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton has now reacted to the revelation in Blackstock's obituary in his August 12 blog. While mentioning Blackstock's relationship with Kelly Clarkson, Hilton wrote that, unlike Clarkson, her ex-husband didn't &quot;swear off&quot; relationships, and he was &quot;with someone&quot; before he died.Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKBrandon Blackstock's Obituary Reveals He Had A 'Loving' Girlfriend After Kelly Clarkson Divorce 🔗He also included an excerpt from Blackstock's obituary mentioning Jones.&quot;Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,&quot; the obituary read.The pop culture commentator also expressed his sympathy to Brittney Jones and wrote,&quot;Not much else is known about Brittney or their relationship at this time. But his poor girlfriend. We can't imagine what she must be feeling right now.&quot;Earlier in his August 7 YouTube video, Hilton broke down while sharing the news of the talent manager's death. He felt sad for Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's children.&quot;The reason I'm just so sad is really because of their children. Kelly's kids with Brandon are just eleven and nine years old. And now to go through life, having such a loss at such a young age, it's not fair,&quot; Hilton said.Although Hilton did not provide details about Jones in his latest blog, People reported that Brittney Jones became the executive assistant at Blackstock's Montana ranch, V Bar B Cattle Co., in June 2020, the same month he filed for divorce from Clarkson. The article also claimed that Jones' father paid tribute to her Blackstock in a Facebook post a day after his death.Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce in 2020After dating for over a year, the first-ever American Idol winner married Brandon Blackstock in 2013. In June 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, River Rose. In April 2016, they had their son, Remington Alexander. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. In March 2022, they finalized their divorce, and Clarkson was ordered to pay $1.3 million along with monthly spousal and child support to Blackstock. Clarkson also agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12% share of the Montana ranch after losing a legal battle to remove her ex from the property. However, in 2023, Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson $2.6 million for unlawfully securing deals while working as her manager. Months later, Clarkson filed another lawsuit against Brandon Blackstock's company, claiming more money. However, they settled their differences and withdrew their cases in May 2024.Despite their disputes, Kelly Clarkson canceled her August shows, citing her ex-husband's illness. She canceled her gigs just one day before Brandon Blackstock died on August 7. Brandon Blackstock's memorial service is scheduled for August 17.