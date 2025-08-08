When did Kelly Clarkson file for divorce from her husband? Brandon Blackstock relationship explored in the wake of the tragedy 

American singer, songwriter, and TV personality Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and talent manager, Brandon Blackstock, died of melanoma, a type of skin cancer, on August 7, 2025, at the age of 48. A family representative told PEOPLE in a statement:&quot;It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.&quot;The news came a day after Kelly Clarkson, 43, announced that she needed to postpone the remainder of her Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, for August, as her “children’s father” was ill. She apologized to fans and shared she was grateful for their “grace, kindness, and understanding.”&quot;While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,&quot; the statement further read.She previously canceled the opening week in July, as per the New York Post. A source also told the outlet on Thursday that the Piece by Piece artist had been “devastated” about Brandon’s medical decline over the last three years.Kelly Clarkson, who shares daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, 9, filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, which was finalized two years later.At the time, the former couple made headlines for their hefty alimony settlement and child custody battle.Exploring the timeline of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s relationshipKelly Clarkson first met Brandon Blackstock, the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock and ex-stepson of country singer and actress Reba McEntire, in May 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. At the time, he was still married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.In February 2012, Blackstock and Clarkson reunited at the Super Bowl and began dating, finally getting engaged in December 2012. The following year, Kelly told PEOPLE during an interview:“I’ve only had three other boyfriends that I dated, and not really seriously. This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, ‘I’m gonna end up with him. I know it.’”The couple walked down the aisle in October 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. Blackstock, who previously managed Blake Shelton, became his wife’s manager during their marriage. In June 2014, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named River, and six years later, their son Remington was born.Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband passed away at the age of 48. (Image via X)However, in June 2020, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock went their separate ways, and she filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” That same year, the Chemistry singer told Entertainment Tonight during an interview that she wouldn’t go into the details of the divorce as she wanted to protect her kids.“There’s a lot of hearts involved here. And you know, that’s the thing that’s been kind of hard to navigate, is I am an open book, but at some point, I’m a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So, I care one hundred percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet,” Kelly Clarkson stated.She continued,“So, that’s been the hard thing of, like, yes, I’m willing to share my experience, and yes, it is the worst. I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad. But at the same time, I have to think, ‘Hmmm, like, what I say has a domino effect in other people’s lives.'”Back then, Kelly Clarkson described divorce as a “really sh*tty thing.” In March 2022, the divorce was finalized, which, according to Us Weekly, was not amicable, as it involved disputes surrounding spousal support and custody of their children. She even accused him of defrauding her as her talent manager, an accusation which Brandon Blackstock denied.According to Hindustan Times, Kelly Clarkson paid her ex-husband a one-time alimony worth $1,326,161 alongside agreeing to pay a monthly $115,000 in spousal support until January 31, 2024. She was also ordered to pay child support of $45,601 for their two kids until they reached the age of 18.Kelly Clarkson &amp; Kids Meet Pixar Pals At First-Ever &quot;Pixar Fest&quot; At Disneyland - Source: GettyWhile the American Idol star was given primary physical custody of River and Remington, Brandon Blackstock was given joint legal custody and visitation rights.During her appearance on the podcast We Can Do Hard Things in 2023, Kelly Clarkson revealed:“If you’re on the same path at the same time — and you’re actually working together, and every day communicating together and doing the work — I think that it could be beautiful. But for me, it wasn’t that, and it was very limiting. That’s my fault for allowing that to happen. Maybe, as in love as I was, I just wasn’t ready, and maybe the other person wasn’t either.”Brandon Blackstock had two children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth (got divorced in 2012): daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth,18. He became a grandfather in 2022 when Savannah welcomed her son, Lake.He is survived by his parents, Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter, siblings Shelby, Shawna, and Chassidy, four children, and one grandchild.