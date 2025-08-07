Who is Brandon Blackstock? All about Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband as singer postpones her Las Vegas Residency over his health issues

On Wednesday, August 6, Kelly Clarkson posted on her Instagram sharing that she was postponing the upcoming shows of her Las Vegas residency due to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock's, illness.The Stronger singer wrote:&quot;While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrandon Blackstock is a talent manager, TV producer, and entrepreneur. Blackstock was also the executive producer of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson's Emmy-winning daytime talk show, while they were together. He stepped down from the role after their separation.Kelly Clarkson tied the knot with Brandon Blackstock in October 2013, after nearly a year of being engaged. They separated in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The couple shares two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.Brandon Blackstock's father was also a music managerNarvel Blackstock, Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, and Brandon Blackstock attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI (Image via Getty)Born in Texas in 1976, Brandon Blackstock was exposed to artist management from an early age, with his father, Narvel Blackstock, being a renowned music manager. After his parents divorced, Narvel married country singer Reba McEntire. Brandon's early exposure to a musical environment played a key role in his inclination towards the music industry.After completing his education, Brandon joined the family business at Starstruck Management Group, moving on to become a talent manager for multiple renowned country artists, including Blake Shelton.Before getting married to Clarkson, Brandon was married to Melissa Ashworth, with whom he shares two children, Savannah and Seth.Kelly Clarkson filed for a divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock at Barack Obama's 2nd swearing-in ceremony (Image via Getty)Seven years after Brandon Blackstock's marriage to Kelly Clarkson, the Breakaway singer filed for a divorce in 2020, citing &quot;irreconcilable differences&quot; as the reason behind their split, as reported by People magazine. The couple went through a divorce amid custody battles, financial conflicts, and Blackstock's alleged fund mismanagement from his time as Clarkson's manager.In 2023, their legal battles were settled with Blackstock being ordered to pay the Dark Side singer $2.6 million, as per Rolling Stone. Following their divorce settlement, Blackstock made his exit from the management business, moving to Montana, where he started a ranching business.Meanwhile, Clarkson prioritized her children, as she said to Entertainment Tonight in October 2020.&quot;The thing that's been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point, I'm a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So, I care one hundred percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet,&quot; she said.A month after the statement, Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of her children after the &quot;level of conflict between the parents increased&quot; with the former couple having &quot;a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them,&quot; court documents revealed.Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions is the singer's second concert residency. Being hosted at Nevada's Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the concert kicked off last month on July 11. This month, Clarkson has performed two shows, with the remaining shows being postponed for now.