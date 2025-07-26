Did NBA YoungBoy hint at expecting his 13th child? Viral post explored and everything to know about rapper's 12 kids

On July 25, Daily Loud posted on X that rapper NBA YoungBoy may be expecting his 13th child, after he hinted at it in his new song. He currently has 12 children.The rumors started after YoungBoy mentioned his wife possibly being pregnant with their third child in his latest track, If You Need Me, which was released the same day. In one verse, YoungBoy rapped:&quot;Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap/ Me and you finna pack it up and buy a mansion that's way far from there.&quot;In the aforementioned lyrics, the rapper was seemingly referring to his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, by &quot;Jaz&quot;, whom he has been married to since 2023. NBA Youngboy's new lyrics in If You Need Me appear to hint at the couple expecting their third child together. However, he has yet to officially confirm the news. YoungBoy shares two children with his wife Jazlyn, a daughter named Alice and a son named Klemenza. He also has 10 other children with his former partners.Everything to know about NBA YoungBoy's 12 childrenLil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest - Source: GettyNBA YoungBoy is the father of 12 kids so far from different partners. His eldest son, Kayden, was born when the rapper was still in his teens in 2016. He welcomed the child with one of his ex-girlfriends, Nisha Keller. The two separated after Kayden was born, before getting back together again. The couple welcomed another child, a daughter named Armani, in June 2020.YoungBoy's second son, Taylin, was born in March 2017 to another one of his former girlfriends, Nia. In 2018, the rapper became a father to a third son, Kamiri, born to his ex, Starr Dejanee. He also helped raise one of his ex's sons, Kamron, whom he previously believed was fathered by him. However, it was reportedly proven wrong after a DNA test.NBA YoungBoy welcomed his fourth son with his then-girlfriend, Jania Meshell, in February 2019. The couple had a son named Kacey. In 2020, the rapper welcomed his second daughter after Armani. The daughter, Kodi, was born to one of his other exes, Drea Symone. Soon after, in January 2021, YoungBoy became a father to his fifth son, Kentrell Jr., from his ex, Yaya Mayweather.Meanwhile, YoungBoy started dating his current wife, Jazlyn, in 2020. Their first child, a daughter named Alice, was born before their marriage, in August 2021. In September 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Klemenza. According to Billboard, Alice was named after YoungBoy's grandmother, while the name Klemenza was inspired by Francis Ford Coppola's magnum opus, The Godfather. The couple tied the knot in January 2023.Further, NBA YoungBoy also reportedly fathered two other children born in 2023 from two different women. One of them is a daughter named Kiori, although no details about their mother are known. Overall, the rapper is the father of seven sons and five daughters, with some details about his children still not available.While the rapper has yet to formally announce his wife's third pregnancy and his overall 13th child, his lyrics have seemingly confirmed the same. Further details are yet to be made public.