"I AM NOT A MUSIC EXPERT (IM A BUM)" — Kai Cenat displays warning on stream while rating NBA YoungBoy’s new album 'MASA' a 6.5 

Kai Cenat recently reviewed and rated NBA YoungBoy's latest album, MASA (Make America Slime Again), which was released on July 25, 2025. The streamer gave the album a 6.5 rating; however, he displayed a disclaimer before announcing his rating, emphasizing that he is not a music critic and that the rating reflects his personal opinion.A clip of the rating, shared by X page @Kurrco, showed Kai Cenat announcing his rating for MASA out of 10, during which a female voice repeatedly stated the disclaimer, which was also pinned to the stream.&quot;I AM NOT A MUSIC EXPERT (IM A BUM). I NEVER CLAIMED TO BE A MUSIC CRITIC. BUT I HAVE MY OWN OPINION,&quot; the disclaimer read.This is not the first time Kai Cenat has addressed criticisms against his ratings of hip-hop albums. The 23-year-old streamer received backlash after giving Travis Scott's new album, JackBoys 2 (released on July 13, 2025), a 9.5/10 rating.In a subsequent livestream, Kai Cenat denied claims that he gives higher ratings to artists he likes or is close with, regardless of his feelings about the project. The streamer continued that the narrative did not make sense, claiming he gave Lil Tecca and Lil Baby's latest releases a low rating despite liking their other music. However, he reiterated that he was not a &quot;music critic,&quot; adding:&quot;I'm not a music critic, though. It don't make any sense, bro...you're putting that on me.&quot;NBA YoungBoy's 30-track album, MASA, is reportedly his first album following his presidential pardon in May 2025. This also marks the rapper's return to touring, and he is scheduled to kick off the &quot;Make America Slime Again Tour&quot; in September 2025.Lil Baby reacted to Kai Cenat's rating of his albumNBA YoungBoy and Travis Scott are the latest rappers to join Kai Cenat's rating list. For the uninitiated, the streamer regularly reviews various albums on his livestreams, adding his personal rating for the album.In January 2025, he reacted to Lil Baby's WHAM on his livestream and was seemingly conflicted about his rating for the album, saying:&quot;I ain't gon' lie, bro, out of ten? First listen? I'ma have to go with 6.5, bruh. Like, at absolute peak type s**t, I can see, like, a seven. But too much, being too nice, I think it's a 6.5. I'ma keep it a whole stack. Probably like a six. Oh, my God, I don't know, I don't know. 'Now you just hating.' I don't think I'm hating, bro. And them features was really good.&quot;Days later, Lil Baby addressed Kai Cenat's rating for his album in his cover story for Complex, published on January 16. When asked whether the rapper knew about Cenat's reaction and rating, Lil Baby admitted that he saw clips online.The rapper continued that streamers like Cenat were too young to understand his perspective. For reference, Kai Cenat is 23 years old, while Lil Baby is 30 years old. Furthermore, Lil Baby said streamers who often review music state their personal opinion and &quot;know nothing about music for real.&quot;&quot;I saw little clips of it. But people like Kai Cenat, I feel like they're younger. They won't really understand how I'm coming. You have to be a little older to really get it,&quot; he said.The rapper continued:&quot;I never used to think that there was any age demographic [that was] good to rate music unless you're a music person. If it was a music person, then I'd probably be more interested. But the streamers and people who do reviews, that's just their personal opinion. They know nothing about music for real.&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat recently went viral for his interaction with rapper Wale at the BET Music Awards in June 2025. Cenat did not recognise Wale when he met him at the parking lot corridor ahead of the awards, which seemingly slighted the rapper, who confronted him over the interaction amid the event.The confrontation was captured on Cenat's livestream and went viral. In a subsequent livestream, Cenat explained that he didn't know who Wale was due to his young age, hoping that the 40-year-old rapper didn't take their interaction personally.