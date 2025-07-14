What is the controversy involving Malu Trevejo and NBA YoungBoy? Pregnancy claim explored 

On July 12, 2025, a woman named Malu Trevejo took to Instagram and called out NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. She accused the rapper of trying to get her and “a thousand other girls” pregnant, while he already had a wife and multiple children with different women.

Her video post came a day after images of NBA YoungBoy spending time with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, and their two kids—daughter Love Alice Gaulden, 3, and son Klemenza Tru Gaulden, 2—in Paris went viral on July 11, 2025.

“What’s really crazy to me is b**ches that be with a dude, knowing the dude be having like a thousand b**ches and with a thousand b**ches in front of them and they’re disrespecting the f**k out of them and then pose for like a picture like. I swear that’s so bad. That’s so bad,” Trevejo stated.

“And then the same dude is trying to get me and a thousand other girls pregnant. The way that I would hate to get pregnant by a dude that has like thousands of baby mamas, or like, just a dude that doesn’t take anything serious. It’s the most disgusting sh*t, for real.”

Her claims have now sparked controversy. Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, reportedly fired back at Malu Trevejo.

Addressing her as “Marvin the Martian,” Sherhonda accused Malu of flying to Paris to allegedly see her son while he was spending quality time with his family.

“The stupid b**ch looks like a raindrop with eyes. B**ch, how somebody disgusting, trifling, and sad? B**ch, y’all always be trying holler about what a man is, but it takes a stupid, disgusting, sad a**, h*e to try to go where somebody at and deal with them,” the rapper’s mother stated.

“B**ch, first off, they always hollering about, ‘What a man do,’ b**ch.’ I have a whole daughter, b**ch. And she ain’t finna fly all over the world to see no-f**king-body, b**ch. ‘Cause she was raised right. She got class about herself, b**ch. I hate when a h*e be f**king so-called trying to ‘eat.’ You got a n***a f**ked up.”

NBA YoungBoy, 25, has not responded to the ongoing drama.

Exploring further Malu Trevejo’s allegations against NBA YoungBoy

Apart from her initial claims, Malu Trevejo also claimed in an Instagram video that NBA YoungBoy reportedly had multiple women in one room in Europe. The woman appeared with a baby bump and said she might be pregnant with the rapper’s child.

Additionally, Malu mentioned getting in an altercation with her ex-best friend, Mellow Rackz, after the latter seemingly got more attention from YoungBoy. In a follow-up IG video, Trevejo warned other women to be cautious of men like YoungBoy.

“Girls, this is a thing, listen to this: God will keep sending you the same motherf**ker. Not because he misses you, it’s ’cause they’re trying to see if you’re still f**king stupid. I was a little stupid, I’m not gonna lie. But I also wanted to know what was up. You know? I wanted to see what was up behind the scenes. And when I tell you… I wish I would’ve never known,” Malu stated.

The woman made a few other claims on her Instagram Stories. In one, she wrote that people think “having kids is a joke,” and accused YoungBoy of trying to impregnate her, adding he is “crazy,” but this was her “last straw.”

Elsewhere, Trevejo admitted she went to Europe to “forget this other guy,” but ended up “losing, because I still miss him.” She also mentioned this was the “last time” she did anything like this, and people were scared of the truth as they "lived by the lies." One of her last stories read,

“When you speak the truth, the guilty don’t hear words, they hear alarms. They don’t argue the facts. They bark, bite, and try to drown you out because deep down, they know you’ve touched the nerve they’ve spent years trying to bury.”

Following Malu Trevejo’s consecutive posts, NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, threw shade at her. Sherhonda stated, “ain’t nobody f**king” with her children.

“Y’all always f**king trying to blame a man for something. Blame that lil nasty a**, dirt a** h*es y’all don’t even motherf**king raise right, b**ch. That’s who y’all need to blame,” the mother wrote.

“Anytime a h*e f**king wears a certain type of clothes and go and act a certain type of ways, b**ch, it ain’t just on a man, b**ch. It’s up to your nasty a** daughter to go try to find out and fly out where they motherf**king at, b**ch. And that’s what I got to say, today.”

NBA YoungBoy’s mom called out those who blamed her for being in her “children’s business.” She reminded them that she wasn’t involved unless outsiders tried to “talk about them.”

Malu Trevejo, 22, is rumored to be NBA YoungBoy’s ex-girlfriend, a singer, and socialite. According to Hypefresh, she was born to a Cuban mother and a Mexican immigrant father in the USA and gained fame on Musical.ly. She has a signed deal with Universal Music Latin. She allegedly dated NBA YoungBoy in 2017 but broke up after a few months due to public arguments and claims of infidelity.

