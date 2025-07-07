“I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash”— Kodak Black takes shots at NBA Youngboy amidst feud speculations 

Kodak Black has taken a shot at NBA Youngboy's new album amid speculation about a feud between them. He called the latter's album, Make America Slime Again, "straight trash."

There has been speculation of tension between the two rappers since 2017, as they have taken multiple digs at each other in songs and on social media. In 2023, however, they seemed to put it to rest when they joked around during a FaceTime call. But now, it appears they are back to throwing shots at each other.

In an Instagram story shared by LiveBitez on July 6, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, took a jab at NBA Youngboy's album, saying:

“I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that. And I like Youngboy music but that s**t ‘a*s’ tho.”

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Make Album Slime Again was released on July 4, 2025. It comes after NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, received a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The rapper was convicted on charges related to firearms and prescription drug fraud in November 2024 in Utah. He pleaded guilty to identity theft and forgery as part of a deal. However, Trump pardoned him in May 2025.

More about Kodak Black's beef with NBA Youngboy

According to Vibe, the feud between the two rappers began in 2017. They first collaborated on the songs Water and Chosen One, which were well received by the audience as the two artists complemented each other's styles. However, in his single, Time Never Mattered, Kodak Black seemed to take a dig at Youngboy, rapping:

“But I hope that I don’t go broke again, ni**a I’m killin’ young babies / Kodak never goin’ broke again, ni**a you a free agent.”

This led to a lot of back and forth between them through songs and on social media. NBA Youngboy's associates, Quando Rondo, burned Black's 'Sniper Gang' shirts in a video in 2018. The latter's crew then burned a 'Never Broke Again LLC' shirt.

Kodak Black was notably sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2019 on federal gun charges. Youngboy released a single, Letter 2 Kodak, in December 2019. He was also dating Black's ex-partner at the time.

In 2020, Black accused Youngboy of cooperating with the police in Yaya Mayweather's alleged stabbing case. The latter had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of one of Youngboy's kids.

The rapper was dating Mayweather at the time, and the incident allegedly happened at his home. Yaya Mayweather, daughter of the famous former boxer Floyd Mayweather, also had a child with Youngboy.

Youngboy and Kodak Black continued to take digs at each other on social media. In 2023, it seemed they had made peace as they were seen joking in a FaceTime call. However, Black's recent comments about Youngboy's album might spark the beef again.

