“Isn’t he married?”- Netizens slam NBA YoungBoy for seemingly flirting with Lay Bankz

On July 20, 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that NBA YoungBoy allegedly left a comment on Philadelphia rapper Lay Bankz’s July 14, 2025, Instagram post that read, “Mine??”.The comment quickly drew a lot of attention on social media, with many users responding critically. Some interpreted it as NBA YoungBoy seemingly flirting with Lay Bankz.Much of the fan reactions seem to stem from the fact that NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is married to Jazlyn Michelle. According to HotNewHipHop, the couple began dating in 2020, got engaged in 2022, and were married in January 2023. They have two children together. While their relationship has remained largely private, Michelle has occasionally appeared in YoungBoy’s music videos.Social media users have criticized YoungBoy for his comment, despite being in a three-year marriage and being a father.&quot;Isn't he married?&quot;&quot;NBA stand for ‘Not Being Appropriate’ now huh? &quot;, a user commented&quot;Wow next to shameless in the dictionary should be his pic&quot;, another user has said on X.&quot;At what point does he just focus on his like 12 kids lol&quot;, a user said in the quotes of the tweet by Youngboy Sources (@YoungboySource) on X.Lay Bankz has not responded or commented on the matter at the time of writing.More about NBA YoungBoy's marriage to Jazlyn MichelleNBA YoungBoy’s relationship with Jazlyn Michelle has not typically been the focus of public attention. According to HotNewHipHop, the couple has maintained a relatively low profile, and Michelle has not frequently appeared in public media outside of YoungBoy’s music videos.NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle were married on January 7, 2023, in Utah, as confirmed by marriage license records, according to People on July 6, 2024. The couple began dating in 2020 and reportedly got engaged in 2022.Mychelle is a beauty and lifestyle content creator, known for her YouTube channel where she shares daily routines, skincare content, and vlogs. Her channel has over 90,000 subscribers. She has also featured YoungBoy in her videos, including a spa day vlog and a 2022 video preparing for the birth of their son.Together, they have two children: Alice Nora Gaulden and Klemenza Gaulden. Alice, their daughter born in 2021, has appeared in multiple music videos and vlogs. Their son Klemenza was born in September 2022. Mychelle documented much of her pregnancy journey on her channel.YoungBoy has featured Mychelle in his music as well. Mychelle has appeared in the videos for Purge Me and Heard of Me, and was also featured on the cover of his 2022 mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYoungBoy also has a tattoo of Mychelle’s name, “Jazlyn,” across his lower abdomen. The tattoo was first publicly noticed in the music video for Members Only according to People.People also reported that in addition to his two children with Mychelle, NBA YoungBoy is the father to eight other children with seven other women.NBA YoungBoy’s album Make America Slime Again, listed as MASA on streaming services, is set to release on July 25, 2025. The album includes 30 tracks, nine of which have already been released as singles. It is currently the longest album of YoungBoy’s career, according to reports by HotNewHipHop on July 20, 2025.YoungBoy is also preparing for his first headlining tour, titled the Make America Slime Again Tour, which is scheduled to run through September and October 2025.