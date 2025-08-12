"Time to make an X phone": Matt Wallace reacts after Elon Musk threatens legal action against Apple for alleged OpenAI favoritism in App Store

The rivalry between OpenAI and Elon Musk is no secret. The Tesla CEO sparked fresh controversy by alleging that tech giant Apple favors ChatGPT’s parent company. Musk, who has been promoting his own AI venture xAI warned Apple of possible legal action. In his August 11 tweet, Musk wrote:&quot;Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation... xAI will take immediate legal action.&quot;Elon Musk @elonmuskLINKApple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action.Political commentator Matt Wallace has now voiced his support for Elon Musk. While praising Musk's car company and social media platform, Wallace called for a new phone challenging Apple. In his comment, Wallace wrote:&quot;You know what needs to be done! Tesla is the best car... X is the best social media. Grok is the best AI. Time to make an X phone! Cheaper and better than Apple. It is the only way!Matt Wallace @MattWallace888LINK@elonmusk You know what needs to be done @elonmusk! Tesla is the best car. X is the best social media. Grok is the best AI. Time to make an X phone! Cheaper and better than Apple. It is the only way!Elon Musk's allegation prompted a response from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Replying to Musk, Altman made counterallegations in his tweet, writing:&quot;This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.&quot;For context, Apple has collaborated with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.Reporting on the online altercation, Reuters noted that xAI, OpenAI, and Apple did not comment on the matter when contacted by the media house.Also read: Andrew Schulz suggests American Eagle has capitalized on this part of Sydney Sweeney’s body to market jeans in controversial adsA look at recent tussle between Elon Musk and OpenAI since the launch of GPT-5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOpenAI announced its advanced AI model, GPT-5, on August 7. Following the release, Microsoft announced that it would include the advanced model service across its platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot. The announcement drew comments from SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who tweeted:&quot;OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive&quot;Musk's comment on Microsoft's decision also prompted a response from the company's CEO, Satya Nadella. In his reply, Nadela did not address Musk's remark on the GPT-5 maker company but rather downplayed the matter by praising xAI's Grok model:&quot;People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!&quot;Satya Nadella @satyanadellaLINK@elonmusk People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!In another tweet, Elon Musk claimed that his company's AI model Grok 4 Heavy is better than the newly launched GPT-5. In one of his August 7 tweets, Musk wrote:&quot;Bottom line though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter 2 weeks ago than GPT5 is now and G4H is already a lot better. Let that sink in.&quot;Earlier in February 2025, Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, citing breach of contract. However, he withdrew his suit in June. According to CNBC, the case was dismissed without prejudice.Elon Musk had accused ChatGPT makers of turning into a for-profit organization that had been a non-profit in nature and had claimed to develop AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) for the &quot;benefit of humanity.&quot;Read More: Is Blake Lively’s deposition transcript available to public? Kjersti Flaa claims her &quot;whole lawsuit&quot; is for getting actress' &quot;reputation back&quot;