Katie Miller launches podcast after leaving Elon Musk job, says she wants to create “a place for a mom” like her

Katie Miller, a former Trump administration official and communications adviser to Elon Musk, has announced her new venture: The Katie Miller Show, a weekly podcast aimed at conservative women. The project comes shortly after her departure from working full-time for Musk, marking a new phase in her career that spans politics and the private sector.Previously, Miller served as Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary during the Trump administration. She later joined Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a spokesperson. After Musk's public fallout with President Donald Trump earlier this year, Miller transitioned to working on his team as a communications adviser.Miller confirmed she has left her role, stating in her podcast announcement that she is &quot;concluding my time working full-time for Elon Musk.&quot; She described her show as a platform for conservative women seeking &quot;real, honest conversations&quot; about lifestyle, parenting, and current events.In an introductory video posted on X on August 7, 2025, she mentioned that there aren't many online platforms catering to women like her- conservative mothers balancing motherhood, careers, and other personal interests.&quot;For years, I've watched from the sidelines as people I know, people I respect, have hosted TV shows, radio shows, podcasts, you name it, and I thought, 'Hey. I could do that too.' And why? Because for years I've seen that there isn't a place for conservative women to gather online,&quot; she said. &quot;There isn't a place for a mom like me. Mom of three young kids...and a wife, and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out.&quot;Katie Miller's new podcast aims to fill conservative women's nicheThe Katie Miller Show is a weekly podcast featuring politicians, celebrities, and other public figures as guests. As reported by CNN, her first episode includes an interview with Vice President JD Vance, though she clarified that their discussion focused more on his personal life than politics. Future guests include boxer Mike Tyson and former ESPN host Sage Steele. Katie Miller’s approach appears to blend lifestyle content with conservative viewpoints, believing that there is a void in the podcast market that she can fill.“There isn’t any female doing the same thing,” Miller told CNN, referring to the male-dominated, conservative podcasting space. While inspired by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, she expressed her desire to create a similar format for right-leaning audiences. Miller's podcast enters a saturated field of conservative media with established personalities like Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly. However, Miller believes her perspective as a working mother sets her apart.&quot;I wanted to create that space where we have real honest conversations with people across the political spectrum and across the world to get lifestyle information...from that of a mom with three kids who's trying to make every day be the best you can, from bedtime to bathtime to breakfast in the morning to getting out the door for work and everything in between,&quot; she said in her video.&quot;In my opinion, in order to change culture, you have to talk to the women,&quot; she told CNN, framing her show as an effort to shift conservative culture through lifestyle elements rather than overtly political content.The Katie Miller Show will launch its first episode on August 11, 2025.