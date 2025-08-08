Donald Trump Jr. posts edited picture of POTUS throwing green dildo from White House roof amid planned attack on WNBA by meme coin group

The White House has caught on to the dildo-throwing incidents hounding the WNBA. Over the past week and a half, sex toys have marred games, prompting the league to issue a “no-bag policy” and the arrest of two pranksters. Donald Trump Jr. could not resist literally bringing his father, Donald Trump, the president of the United States (POTUS), into the picture.On Thursday, the younger Trump posted a photo on Instagram showing his father throwing a dildo on a basketball court featuring women players. The eldest child of the billionaire captioned the photo:“Posted without further comment. 😂😂😂” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUSA Today reported on Tuesday that “crypto enthusiasts and traders” created a group called Green Dildo Coin (DILDO) as a sign of protest. The spokesperson, called Lt. Daldo Raine on X (formerly Twitter), said that the “toxic” cryptocurrency world pushed them to launch the controversial project. He added that the pranks were “coordinated,” but the alleged perpetrators in the WNBA games were non-members.The spokesperson also had a chat with ESPN on Wednesday and added that the WNBA was an easy choice to launch their project.&quot;Where is there already controversy, and how do we intercept some of that attention?&quot;The WNBA has been in the limelight this season for alleged racism involving fans and players. In the All-Star game last month, players added controversy when they walked into the game wearing “Pay Us What You Owe Us” t-shirts amid a standoff in CBA talks.With that as background, the meme coin group started the d**do-throwing incidents on July 9 in a game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries. Since then, six more pranks have happened.Donald Trump Jr., using POTUS and the White House as props, added fuel to the controversy hounding the league.Dildos mar another WNBA game on ThursdayDespite the reported arrest of two pranksters and a “no-bag policy,” the dildo-launching has continued. On Thursday, two more were thrown during the showdown between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky. The first one was the usual neon green version, which landed on the Dream bench before a purple variety dropped near center court.The WNBA has taken significant steps to prevent another such vulgar joke from happening. While Lt. Daldo Raine insisted the pranks are “lighthearted” and “funny,” the players have pushed back for fear of on-court accidents.Only time will tell if the incidents will continue to happen despite the measures. Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram post could either spur the pranks on or help stop them.