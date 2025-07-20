  • home icon
"Lockout coming" - Fans react as WNBA players rock 'pay us what you owe us' shirt in Caitlin Clark's building

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 20, 2025 01:42 GMT
Fans react as WNBA players rock
Fans react as WNBA players rock 'pay us what you owe us' shirt in Caitlin Clark's building. (Photos: IMAGN)

The WNBPA delivered a statement before the All-Star Game after players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese wore "Pay Us What You Owe Us" shirts. WNBA fans reacted to the gesture amid the CBA negotiations that took place in Indianapolis during the All-Star break.

Ahead of Saturday's All-Star Game inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, players wore a shirt that said "Pay Us What You Owe Us" as a message for the league and owners. The current CBA is set to expire at the end of the season, with a potential lockout if a new deal doesn't get signed.

The players want a fairer salary given the growth of the league over the past few years. Players like Clark, Reese and Paige Bueckers brought their mainstream appeal to the WNBA. One indication of the sport's increasing popularity is five expansion teams joining from 2026 to 2030.

The statement by the WNBPA received plenty of attention on social media, especially on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some fans are even predicting a potential lockout that will likely derail the good things everyone has built over the past few years.

Here are some of the comments about the statement shirts.

Caitlin Clark wore the shirt despite not suiting up for the game because of a groin injury. Clark, who is arguably the biggest star in women's basketball over the past few years, is having an injury-riddled second season. It's an unfortunate situation since the Indiana Fever were hosting the 2025 WNBA All-Star game.

Caitlin Clark participated in CBA negotiations on Thursday

Caitlin Clark participated in CBA negotiations on Thursday. (Photo: IMAGN)
More than 40 WNBA players were in attendance for CBA negotiations on Thursday before the two-day All-Star Weekend festivities. One of the players in attendance was Caitlin Clark, who was part of the largest in-person player turnout in WNBA union history, as per CBS Sports.

However, both sides were far apart from what they wanted, with the WNBPA releasing a statement to explain how the WNBA's counteroffer "fell short."

"The WNBA's response to our proposals fails to address the priorities we've voiced from the day we opted out: a transformational CBA that delivers our rightful share of the business that we've built, improves working conditions and ensures the success we create lifts both today's players and the generations that follow," the statement said.
The two sides have around three months left to negotiate a new CBA, with the season set to conclude on Sept. 11 and the current CBA expiring on Oct. 31.

