  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Elon Musk reposts Joe Rogan Experience clip reiterating his hopes for a future of space exploration

Elon Musk reposts Joe Rogan Experience clip reiterating his hopes for a future of space exploration

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 26, 2025 06:42 GMT
President Trump Meets With South African President Cyril Ramaphosa At The White House - Source: Getty
Elon Musk reposts a clip about his views on space exploration. [Image Courtesy: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images]

Elon Musk is one of the most frequent guests on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Recently, a Tesla fan account shared a clip of Musk from a four-year-old episode on X/Twitter. The tweet reveals that Musk himself had reposted the clip, which revolves around space exploration.

Ad

The moment comes from episode #1609 of the JRE podcast, which marked the third sitdown between Musk and Rogan. The two have gone on to become close friends, with Rogan, in particular, expressing great admiration for the SpaceX CEO. A screenshot of Musk reposting the clip can be seen below:

A screenshot of Elon Musk reposting the clip
A screenshot of Elon Musk reposting the clip

Musk has always had a vested interest in space exploration. He especially wants to spearhead the first manned mission to Mars, which is the most viable candidate for direct human exploration of the Solar System's planets, as all others have more extreme environments that are more challenging to circumvent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the clip below:

Ad

Musk, though, remains a deeply controversial figure for numerous reasons, including his sociopolitical views and affiliations. He is also a vocal supporter of the current United States president, Donald Trump.

Elon Musk has become a common sight at combat sports events

While he is no fighter and has no background in athletic competition, Elon Musk has quietly become a presence in the world of combat sports. He has appeared cage-side at UFC events, most notably UFC 309, where he and U.S. President Donald Trump were among the celebrity faces spotted.

Ad

He was also briefly linked to a bizarre MMA fight with fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. The bout, though, never came to fruition, despite clear interest from UFC CEO Dana White. It ultimately fell apart due to a lack of commitment from Musk himself.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications