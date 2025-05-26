Elon Musk reposts Joe Rogan Experience clip reiterating his hopes for a future of space exploration

Elon Musk is one of the most frequent guests on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Recently, a Tesla fan account shared a clip of Musk from a four-year-old episode on X/Twitter. The tweet reveals that Musk himself had reposted the clip, which revolves around space exploration.
The moment comes from episode #1609 of the JRE podcast, which marked the third sitdown between Musk and Rogan. The two have gone on to become close friends, with Rogan, in particular, expressing great admiration for the SpaceX CEO. A screenshot of Musk reposting the clip can be seen below:
Musk has always had a vested interest in space exploration. He especially wants to spearhead the first manned mission to Mars, which is the most viable candidate for direct human exploration of the Solar System's planets, as all others have more extreme environments that are more challenging to circumvent.
Check out the clip below:
Musk, though, remains a deeply controversial figure for numerous reasons, including his sociopolitical views and affiliations. He is also a vocal supporter of the current United States president, Donald Trump.
Elon Musk has become a common sight at combat sports events
While he is no fighter and has no background in athletic competition, Elon Musk has quietly become a presence in the world of combat sports. He has appeared cage-side at UFC events, most notably UFC 309, where he and U.S. President Donald Trump were among the celebrity faces spotted.
He was also briefly linked to a bizarre MMA fight with fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. The bout, though, never came to fruition, despite clear interest from UFC CEO Dana White. It ultimately fell apart due to a lack of commitment from Musk himself.