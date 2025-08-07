JD Vance has a five-word response to being mocked on South Park

South Park's 27th season started with an episode mocking Trump, and the show is back at it again. This time, it has also mocked JD Vance and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The reported mention of these names occurred in the latest episode, titled Got A Nut, which aired on August 6.South Park also posted a tweet aimed at JD Vance. Vance, too, did not remain quiet and reacted to the tweet by the show's official X account. He wrote:&quot;Well, I've finally made it.&quot;The tweet by the show read:&quot;Welcome to Mar-A-Lago! #SouthPark.&quot;It further included animated figures with Trump's and Vance's faces on them. Vance's reaction tweet had already amassed more than 6 million views. Meanwhile, the tweet by the show garnered about 13 million views since it was uploaded.In the second episode of the show, a mini version of Vance was seen waiting on Trump, while the latter was in bed with Satan. Aiming at Kristi Noem, the show included a parody of her that featured a dog-killing scene. For the unversed, last year, Noem admitted to shooting her dog in her memoir. The memoir, titled No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, was published on May 6.According to a report by the BBC on April 27, 2024, the Democratic National Committee responded to this information. The committee seemingly addressed the voters and wrote:&quot;If you want elected officials who don't brag about brutally killing their pets... vote Democrat.&quot;Noem, too, had defended herself on X, formerly known as Twitter. She claimed that while certain decisions were tough, these were quite normal on a farm.As for the latest South Park episode, their premiere episode featured Trump stripping in a desert. The show even released BTS photos of the viral scene on social media.Exploring more about the second episode of South ParkThe second episode of South Park centered on a school counselor, Mr. Mackey, who was fired from his job. He, however, later joined the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A parody ad was then shown mocking the federal agency. A jingle then played that read:&quot;We don't ask for experience, just show up!&quot;After the counselor was hired on the spot, he was shown a recruitment video that included Noem shooting at dogs. South Park further demonstrated that Mr. Mackey's first ICE raid occurred during Dora the Explorer's live show. Kristi Noem was reportedly seen shooting a service dog in the crowd.The show even showed an ICE raid on heaven where Noem told the agents:&quot;Remember, only detain the brown ones.&quot;South Park @SouthParkLINK“Got A Nut”: When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living. South Park’s 27th season continues this Wednesday, August 6 at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+.At one point during the episode, Mr. Mackey visited Mar-a-Lago and was offered the position of &quot;new face of Homeland Security&quot; by President Trump. South Park then showed Trump bringing Mackey into the bedroom and introducing him to Satan.The White House slammed the premiere episode due to its parody content related to Donald Trump. In a statement given to USA Today, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers criticized South Park and said:&quot;This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.&quot;The spokesperson further said:&quot;President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak.&quot;Amid these satirical jabs, Homeland Security posted a tweet on X on August 5, urging people to apply for employment at Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They further used a screengrab from the South Park trailer. The show also reacted by tweeting:&quot;Wait, so we ARE relevant?&quot;This was in response to a statement by White House personnel who said that the show wasn't even relevant at the time.South Park creators jokingly apologized after the premiere episode mocking Trump airedWhile White House officials condemned the first episode, in which US President Donald Trump was mocked, the show creators apologized, albeit jokingly. The show's creator, Trey Parker, reportedly attended Comic-Con International in San Diego.When asked about the White House's reaction to the first episode, Parker made a mock-serious face and said:&quot;We're terribly sorry.&quot;Karra Small @karrasmallmediaLINK#SouthPark creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone say “we’re very sorry” when asked about last night’s episode. #SDCC #SouthParkSeason27 #ParamountNetizens have also flooded social media platforms with their take on the tweets and episodes targeting Trump and his associates. For those who want to watch all the seasons of South Park, including the ongoing one, the show is now streaming on Paramount+.