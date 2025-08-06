"Wait, so we ARE relevant?" - South Park calls out Homeland Security on using an image from the series

South Park season 27 has yet again been involved with the Trump administration after a new incident grabbed attention on the internet. The official X account of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made use of an image from the latest season of the series, along with a link attached for recruitment to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).Making a sharp remark at this, the official South Park handle on X replied to the post by recalling the White House's statement on the latest season's premiere episode. The reply reads as:&quot;Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd**ks&quot;The image used in the post is from the episode 2 preview of South Park season 27.South Park remarks on DHS's image use from the seriesOn August 5, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security posted a link to the ICE recruitment site on their X account along with an image from South Park season 27. The still has been taken from the episode 2 preview of the series.The image is from the preview clip of the season's second episode titled 'Got a Nut'. The ICE raid truck shown in the image is connected to the storyline regarding Mr. Mackay, who is also seen in an ICE vest in further parts of the preview clip.However, the show was quick to respond to the post, stating that the Donald Trump administration now finds them relevant.The use of this comment references the White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers' statement regarding the portrayal of U.S. President Donald Trump in South Park season 27 episode 1. The official statement mentioned:&quot;This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”The season 27 premiere showed several controversial scenes with President Donald Trump, becoming a trending topic of discussion on the internet for global viewers. The premiere episode managed to gain around 6 million viewers on Comedy Central and Paramount+.South Park season 27 to take aim at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi NoemA still from the series (Image via X/@SouthPark)As the latest season continues to take on several political themes, the official pictures of the second episode hint that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem may be taken aim at next.The official social media account of the series shared the images from the upcoming episode and shared its logline, which reads as:&quot;“Got A Nut”: When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living.&quot;The image shows Kristi Noem in her ICE attire, posing for the cameras. Known as 'ICE Barbie', Noem has been the governor of South Dakota in the past and later joined the Trump administration as DHS Secretary upon nomination. Another image shared with this shows a shocked Cartman sitting with a laptop on his bed.The show also unveiled a preview clip, briefly showcasing all that the viewers can expect to witness from the upcoming episode. From Cartman's opening statement to more of Trump and Satan moments, the preview promises that the political streak of South Park season 27 will continue in the next episode as well.Stay tuned for more updates.