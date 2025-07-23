Did Ozzy Osbourne feature in South Park? All about the musician’s appearance in the show as he died at 76

South Park, the animated sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, first aired in 1997. Known for its sharp satire, dark humor, and bold take on everything from pop culture to politics, the show has remained a standout in animation.Season 27 was originally set to premiere on July 9, 2025, but was delayed due to streaming rights issues. It is now scheduled to release on July 23, 2025.The new season's release comes shortly after the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died at age 76. As the lead singer of Black Sabbath, Osbourne helped shape heavy metal in the 1970s and later built a successful solo career.Ozzy Osbourne appeared in South Park season two episode titled Chef Aid. In this episode, Osbourne performed at a benefit concert for Chef, the show's most popular character. He was shown soaring around with a swarm of bats, alluding to his infamous real-life incident in which he bit the head off a bat during a concert.Ozzy Osbourne’s appearance in South Park View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOzzy Osbourne's presence on South Park was indicative of the show's tendency to feature well-known musicians and cultural figures. Elton John, Rick James, and Meat Loaf joined Osbourne on the broadcast.The episode centered on Chef's financial woes, with the concert serving as a fundraiser that brings together performers from various genres. Ozzy’s portrayal, featuring his large coat, sunglasses, and cross necklace, offered a witty interpretation of his rock star image.In addition to his appearance in Chef Aid, Osbourne was also featured in other episodes, including My Future Self n' Me, where Stan watched The Osbournes, a reality show that showcased Ozzy's family life. The episode parodied Osbourne's reality TV fame by showing him and his kids, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, in their normal crazy home.Read More: How many episodes will there be in South Park season 27? Episode count, release schedule, and moreBlack Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath's frontman and heavy metal legend, died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. His family, including wife Sharon Osbourne and children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis, shared the news with the public. They expressed their grief in a statement, saying,“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.&quot;This loss comes just weeks after his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert, a farewell show that featured other major musicians like Billy Corgan and Fred Durst.Even in his later years, battling health issues such as Parkinson's disease, Osbourne continued to inspire fans and musicians alike. His legacy is preserved through his music, his impact on popular culture, and his numerous appearances in media, including his notable time on South Park.In the wake of his passing, tributes from fans and fellow musicians have poured in. Also Read: What is the true story behind the making of South Park? Inspiration, popularity, and moreSouth Park season 27 now premieres on July 23, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.