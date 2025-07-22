How many episodes will there be in South Park season 27? Episode count, release schedule, and more

South Park season 27 is finally returning after a two-year break, but not without some disruption. The release date has shifted, the streaming rights remain unresolved, and fans have been left with questions about where and when they can watch. Originally set to premiere on July 9, the season opener was delayed amid complications related to the Paramount-Skydance merger and the expiration of the HBO Max streaming deal.

South Park season 27 is now releasing on July 23, 2025 on Comedy Central in the U.S. Despite the delay, new information confirms that the show will return with eight weekly episodes.

While Comedy Central remains the home for first airings, the show’s future streaming home remains unclear as of July 2025. Questions still linger over whether the new season will be available on Paramount+ immediately after airing, or if viewers will need to wait.

All episodes in South Park season 27, and when they arrive

South Park season 27 will feature eight episodes in total. This is a shift from the six-episode structure of seasons 25 and 26. The season premiere has been delayed from July 9 to July 23, 2025. New episodes are scheduled to air weekly on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Here is the updated release schedule:

Episode Title Release date 1 TBA July 23, 2025 2 TBA July 30, 2025 3 TBA August 6, 2025 4 TBA August 13, 2025 5 TBA August 20, 2025 6 TBA August 27, 2025 7 TBA September 3, 2025 8 TBA September 10, 2025

Where to watch all episodes of South Park season 27?

Kyle suffers an unexplained transformation as his arms turn into feathers in a bizarre scene from South Park season 27. (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 will air live on Comedy Central in the U.S. on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Cable viewers can watch directly on the network. For cord-cutters, the Comedy Central live stream is available through platforms like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo.

Despite prior announcements, season 27 is scheduled to begin streaming on July 23, 2025, alongside its television broadcast. The show’s streaming future remains uncertain, however, as it is still not confirmed whether new episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount Global's co-CEO Chris McCarthy said in May that the series would begin streaming on Paramount+ in July, but this has not occurred. The original HBO Max licensing deal expired in June 2025 and has not yet been replaced.

Previous seasons (1–26) are currently still streaming on Max and are no longer available on Paramount+ in the U.S. Paramount+ continues to host a few exclusive South Park specials, such as The Streaming Wars and The End of Obesity. These ongoing licensing negotiations, coupled with the Skydance-Paramount merger, have contributed to delays and confusion over availability.

About South Park season 27

The South Park season 27 trailer shows the French military attempting to pull down the Statue of Liberty in a symbolic act of global unrest. (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 is created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who also serve as executive producers. The show returns with its signature weekly format after years of shorter seasons and specials. A teaser for season 27 released in April previewed major set pieces including a Canadian war, air traffic control chaos, a space-traveling Diddy, and Randy Marsh announcing his plans to take ketamine.

Other brief scenes included the French seizing the Statue of Liberty and multiple plane crashes mid-air. These visuals reflect the show's tendency to exaggerate real-world chaos to comment on current political and social issues. The trailer adopts a tone that parodies high-stakes dramas like The Last of Us, showing the absurdity of modern crises through South Park's familiar lens of satire.

The season was postponed partly to avoid covering the 2024 U.S. presidential election. In a Vanity Fair interview published on September 5, 2024, Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed that the delay was somewhat "on purpose" as they no longer have an interest in satirizing Donald Trump.

"We've tried to do 'South Park' through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it's such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance," Stone said.

Parker added, "Obviously, it's fucking important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun. I don't know what more we could possibly say about Trump."

The delay in the season premiere was attributed to legal and contractual disputes. In a public statement released on X, Parker and Stone criticized Paramount’s merger with Skydance, calling it a “sh**show” that is “f***ing up South Park.” The legal conflict includes accusations of interference by Paramount executives in the show’s licensing negotiations.

Despite these challenges, South Park has been renewed through season 30 as part of a $900 million deal signed in 2021. That contract guarantees new episodes through 2027, along with additional specials for Paramount+.

