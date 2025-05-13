The Last of Us season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Last of Us season 2 continues to get closer to its ending as it's set to air its penultimate episode this coming weekend. Episode 6 of the latest season of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series will premiere on Max on this coming Sunday, May 18, 2025. The episode will premiere on the streaming service at 6 pm PST.

Going into the penultimate episode of The Last of Us season 2, fans can certainly expect to learn many details. They can especially expect to learn about the events that took place in the five years between season 1 and season 2, as the preview has confirmed that this will be a flashback episode.

What time does The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 come out?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 will release at 6 pm PST in the United States of America on May 18, 2025. However, in other regions, it will premiere at a different time.

The table below will showcase when the episode will premiere in different regions:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, May 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, May 19, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, May 19, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 6?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 will exclusively be available to watch on Max when it premieres on May 18, 2025. However, to watch the episode, viewers will require a valid subscription to the streaming service.

For those who have a subscription to the service, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 5

A W.L.F. meeting reveals that when they were clearing out the basement of the hospital, they found something known as spores, which meant that the infection was in the air. This led to them sealing down the B2 section of the hospital, and the soldiers in there died as well.

The show then cuts to Ellie and Dina infiltrating the hospital to get to Nora. However, they end up running into a pack of stalkers, which leads to them getting overwhelmed. Thankfully for them, Jesse shows up in due time and dispatches the infected, saving the two, and reveals that he left Jackson with Tommy a day after Ellie and Dina escaped.

The three then head off into the woods to escape the W.L.F. soldiers chasing them, but then they run into the Seraphites. The Seraphites then shoot an arrow into Dina's leg, and Ellie asks Jesse to take Dina back to safety while she distracts the Seraphites. This leads to Ellie then sneaking her way into the hospital.

At the hospital, Ellie finds Nora and questions her about Abby with her pistol pointed at her. However, Nora gives Ellie a chase and eventually ends up in the B2 section of the hospital. As Nora starts dying off the spores, Ellie questions her about Abby again before she starts torturing her, and the episode cuts to black. It then resumes with Joel waking Ellie up in the morning.

What to expect from episode 6 of the season?

Going into the next episode of the show, fans can expect to see more of Joel since this will basically be a flashback episode. The preview for the episode confirmed that many iconic moments from The Last of Us: Part II are set to be adapted in this coming episode.

Many moments like Ellie's birthday and Ellie finding out that Joel lied to her about the events in Salt Lake will be featured in the episode.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

