The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Who is Ellie going after?

The Last of Us season 2 premiered its episode 4 on Max on May 4, 2025, and picked up right from where the last episode left off. The episode saw Ellie and Dina move around on their first day in Seattle as they explored the city and tried to find the W.L.F., who were responsible for killing Joel. Aside from that, the episode also introduced Jeffrey Wright's Isaac.

Ad

Warning: Spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

At the end of The Last of Us season 2 episode, fans also get to see who Ellie's first target is going to be in the next episode. As her and Dina discover more about the W.L.F.'s and their conflict with the Seraphites, Ellie was able to figure out exactly where Nora was held up, and it looks like she is going to be delivering some payback.

Ad

Trending

Why is Ellie going after Nora in The Last of Us season 2?

Nora holding down Ellie in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via HBO)

In The Last of Us season 2, Nora is a part of Abby's group and is in Jackson as well when Joel is killed. She is a member of the militia known as the Washington Liberation Front (W.L.F.) in Seattle and is a close friend of Abby. Ellie specifically travels to Seattle to find Abby and her group, and with Nora being one of them, Ellie will surely use her to get to Abby.

Ad

In episode 4, when Ellie and Dina find shelter, they are notified about a conflict taking place between the W.L.F. and Seraphites in the city. On the walkie-talkie, they hear Nora's name when a soldier calls out for her to get ready as he is bringing some of the wounded to her.

Ellie and Dina then go on to the roof of a building to see where the attack is taking place and are able to figure out which base Nora is at. The episode then ends with a tease of Ellie going after Nora while Dina decides to stay back due to her being pregnant.

Ad

Dina finds out about Ellie being immune

A still from the episode (Image via HBO)

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 also features a huge revelation for Dina. She finally finds out that Ellie is immune to being infected. When the two get into the W.L.F. outpost and find out that most of the soldiers were killed by the Seraphites, they are then chased out by a W.L.F. backup team who try to hunt them down.

Ad

They then end up in an abandoned railway tunnel where the W.L.F. group and they run into a horde of infected. When Dina is about to get bitten by one of them, Ellie puts her hand out and takes the bite for her. The duo is then able to successfully escape the horde and seek shelter in an abandoned theatre.

Dina, still in shock over what she witnessed, points her gun at Ellie. Fearing that Ellie is going to turn, Ellie tries to convince her that she is immune and can't get infected. She tells Dina to wait till morning, and that if she turns, then she can shoot her. In the morning, Ellie wakes up to Dina still holding a gun to her, but she is convinced.

Ad

Dina then reveals to Ellie that she is pregnant, and both look at each other happily. This is why Dina had her stomach constantly upset.

Isaac's origins are explored

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac (Image via HBO)

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 reveals more about Isaac's origins in the show. In the show, Isaac is shown to be an F.E.D.R.A. soldier who is fed up with the group. In the opening for the episode, Isaac can be seen meeting up with a W.L.F. soldier while out on patrol with his group. He then kills all of his squad and joins the W.L.F.

Ad

The episode also explores the conflict between the W.L.F. and the Seraphites as Isaac interrogates one of them about information regarding their next attack. It seems that there was once a treaty between the Seraphites and the W.L.F., which has consistently been violated by both groups. This has resulted in deteriorating relationships over the years.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 is streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More