The Last of Us season 2 casting update: Jeffery Wright marks his return as Issac

The Last Of Us season 2 is going to premiere in 2025. This show is created by Craig Main and Neil Druckmann for HBO. Jeffrey Wright is coming to play the role of Isaac Dixson in The Last of Us Season 2.

The first season of this post-apocalyptic drama was based on the action-adventure game The Last Of Us (2013), developed by Naughty Dog. The first episode of this show aired on January 15, 2023. This thriller is about Joel and Ellie, who must survive the monsters and the killers in a post-apocalyptic world. The Last of Us starred Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The second season of this show was announced on January 28, 2023, by HBO but there has been no official release date revealed yet. Let us know more about the upcoming season of Last of Us, as we delve deep into this article.

The Last Of Us season 2 casting update: Jeffrey Wright returns as Isaac

American actor Jeffrey Wright voiced Isaac in the game and is now coming to play the role of Isaac in The Last of Us season 2 (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

American actor Jeffrey Wright has starred in multiple movies and shows like American Fiction (2023), The Batman (2022), Angels in America (2003), No Time to Die (2021), Hold The Dark (2018), and more.

The 58-year-old actor has also won major awards like a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

In The Last of Us Season 2 Wright will be playing the role of Isaac Dixon. He has previously played this role in The Last of Us Part II video game and has voiced the character of Isaac. The character of Isaac is described by HBO as -

"The quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.”

Other than Wright, Last Of Us Season 2 will also have new cast members including Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Dever, Ariela Barer, and Danny Ramirez among others.

From season one of the show, the lead actors Bella Ramsey, Rutina Wesley, Pedro Pascal, and Gabriel Luna will also return for the upcoming season. Season one had a total of nine episodes.

The official synopsis from season 1 of Last Of Us reads as -

"After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope."

The Last of Us season 2 is going to be based on the second part of the official game. The official synopsis of the second part of the game reads as -

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors."

And it continues-

"When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

The Last of Us is a great TV series that is considered one of the best game-based adaptions and fans can enjoy the first season of this post-apocalyptic drama on HBO Max.

More news on The Last Of Us Season 2 is expected soon.