Is HBO's The Last of Us canon to the game? Explained

While HBO's The Last of Us remains faithful to the essence of the original video game, there are notable differences between the two. The show, a post-apocalyptic zombie drama, generally adheres to established canon, but significant deviations exist.

Reportedly, the original game's canon was intentionally less coherent to accommodate player choices and their impact on the story. The series is set in 2003 and the present day, whereas the game unfolds in 2013 and 2033.

The game makes several deviations, among which, differences in the portrayal of spores and the introduction of Joel's daughter, Sarah, stand out. Additionally, the motivations behind Joel's departure from the Quarantine Zone and backgrounds of characters like Bill and Frank are altered.

The Last of Us: Game vs. series

The HBO Max adaptation of The Last of Us faithfully translates many elements from the original video game, but several differences distinguish the series from its source material. In the game, Sarah is introduced on the evening of the outbreak, while the show provides more insight into the father-daughter dynamic.

Furthermore, Joel's reasons for leaving the Quarantine Zone differ. In the game, he and Tess depart to retrieve their weapons, whereas in the TV series, Joel's motivations are primarily related to his brother, Tommy.

The game unfolds in 2013 and 2033, whereas the series is set in 2003 and the present day. While the game showcases fungal spores spreading over vast distances, the series depicts long tendrils spreading through the infected.

In the game, Joel's daughter, Sarah, is introduced only on the evening of the outbreak. However, the series delves deeper into their father-daughter dynamic and also takes some creative liberties.

Further, Joel and Ellie are ambushed while driving through Pittsburgh in the game, whereas, in episode 4 of the series, the ambush occurs in Kansas City. The game sees Henry and Sam infiltrating an apartment building with Joel and Ellie, while in the series, they surprise a sleeping Joel and Ellie.

Did HBO's The Last of Us feature the original voice actors in cameos?

In HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, several original game voice actors make cameo appearances. Merle Dandridge reprises her role as Marlene, leader of the Fireflies, from the game.

Additionally, having originally voiced Joel's brother Tommy in the game, Jeffrey Pierce portrays Perry, a member of the Kansas City resistance. Laura Bailey, having previously played Abby in The Last of Us Part II, appears as an unnamed nurse who prepared Ellie (Bella Ramsey) for surgery in the series. Interestingly, Bailey also portrayed the nurse in the original game.

Meanwhile, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the game, appears in episode 8 as James. Ashley Johnson, known for voicing Pike in Amazon Prime's The Legend of Vox Machina, also makes an appearance in The Last of Us series as Anna.

How popular is HBO's The Last of Us? Series' reception, ratings, and more

The first season of the show received critical acclaim, earning a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 481 reviews, with an average score of 8.75 out of 10. Metacritic also reported positive feedback, with an average score of 84 out of 100 based on 43 reviews.

The premiere episode garnered 4.7 million viewers in the United States on its debut night, including both linear viewership and streams on HBO Max. Within two months, the total viewership surged to nearly 40 million.

The series set records for HBO's subscription video-on-demand viewership in Europe and became the most-watched show on HBO Max in Europe and Latin America. By May 2023, each episode was reportedly averaging almost 32 million viewers in the United States.

The show received significant recognition, earning 24 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. It secured eight wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including accolades for actor Nick Offerman and Storm Reid.

Additionally, it won two awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Best Actor for Pedro Pascal, and one award at the Directors Guild of America Awards. The series also received nominations at the Producers Guild of America Awards and Writers Guild of America Awards.

Will there be The Last of Us season 2?

Yes, the series will have a second season, which is scheduled to premiere on HBO in 2025. Filming began in Vancouver, Canada on February 12, 2024, per reports.

The season will continue the story of Joel and Ellie and is expected to follow the storyline of its video game counterpart, The Last of Us Part II.

Viewers can watch The Last of Us season 1 on HBO Max, NOW TV, and Hulu.