Shedeur Sanders’ girlfriend, Storm Reid, shared snippets of her workout on Instagram, in which she disclosed her quest for a healthy lifestyle.

Reid started her acting career in Hollywood, appearing in series such as 'The Last of Us'. She was awarded an Emmy for her performance as Riley Abel in the drama series. However, she is now embracing a healthy lifestyle off-screen, promising to get her life in order.

“Told ya’ll I’m trynna get my life together,” Reid said while posting a gym mirror selfie.

In another story, she shared a video of her workout with the fans.

Recently the 20-year-old shared pictures of herself in celebration mode with her mother. She wore a black wrap-around dress with a hint of neon green.

“Tonight we celebrate,” Reid wrote in the caption of the photo carousel.

When Storm Reid came to support her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes’ first season under Deion Sanders was a tough one. The team could win just four games out of 12 in the regular season. But Coach Prime's quarterback son Shedeur Sanders did stand out as a performer for the team. And his girlfriend Storm Reid supported him.

Reid made multiple appearances at the Colorado games, with one of the most prominent being for their win against the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 6. She was also present for the team's Week 5 matchup against the USC Trojans, among others.

