What time will The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 be released on Max? Release timings for all regions

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 is just around the corner. HBO and Max will be dropping a brand-new episode of their zombie/post-apocalyptic drama on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The episode will be the midpoint of the new season, and fans can tune in for it at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 4, fans can expect to see Ellie and Dina's first day in Seattle as they try to find Abby in the big city. Alongside that, fans can expect to see more of the W.L.F. and the Seraphites as well, and why there is a conflict between them, not to mention more of who Isaac is as well.

Release timing for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 in all regions explored

As previously mentioned, The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 will premiere on Max at 6 pm PST. However, the show will be released in different regions at a different time.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, May 4, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, May 4, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, May 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, May 5, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, May 5, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, May 5, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 will exclusively be available to watch on Max when it premieres on May 4, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in.

However, to watch the show, viewers will require a valid subscription to the service.

Is there a preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

A preview for season 2 episode 4 of the HBO series was released on April 27, 2025, following the release of the third episode. In the preview, fans can see a few scenes of Isaac, as he can be seen in a FEDRA uniform and also torturing a member of the Seraphites.

Alongside that, in the teaser, fans can also see Ellie and Dina being chased by the infected in an abandoned railway station.

Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 3

It has been three months since Joel died, and Ellie is finally being let go from the hospital with Jackson trying to rebuild itself as well. Ellie then visits Joel's house to remember him and is met by Dina, who tells her that she knows the identity of those who killed Joel. The two take the information to Tommy, who tells them not to take any rash decisions and let the council vote on what to do about this.

At the council meeting, the town grieves Joel but says Jackson is too vulnerable right now, and they should focus on rebuilding the town. However, Seth shows his sympathy towards the death of Joel and calls his townspeople cowards for not doing anything about Joel. Ellie also makes her case, but the town votes against going after Joel's killers.

Ellie then decides to escape Jackson but is met by Dina, who decides to join her as well. They are then helped by Seth to escape to Seattle. The episode then ends with them reaching Seattle and discovering a bunch of dead Seraphites, while elsewhere in the city the W.L.F. starts mobilizing too.

For further updates on season 2 of the show, be sure to stay tuned with us.

